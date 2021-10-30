Clermont-OM: the difficult art of rotation according to Jorge Sampaoli – Around OM

At the end of a marathon which saw the Olympians cross swords with Lorient, Lazio, PSG and Nice, OM is still on the bridge this Sunday with a trip to the 14th in Ligue 1, Clermont Foot. If rotation is essential, it remains to be seen to what extent.

Find the best options against Clermont

Jorge Sampaoli is well aware of this. Without turnover, it is unthinkable to play a series of matches every three days with the same intensity and therefore with the same ambitions. Yes OM seem to have done the most difficult by obtaining a victory and three draws since the end of the international truce in October, there is no question of slacking off in anticipation of the three meetings which are looming (see video): “We must remain attentive to the follow-up of the personal analyzes of each player, because we have played a lot of intense matches. This can impact the performance of the players, so we have to follow this closely. This is the 4th game in a row played. quickly, so we have to take that into account for Sunday’s game, while also thinking about the decisive game against Lazio on Wednesday. We have to be careful of fatigue and find the best options for Sunday. We have to be clear: even if there are very important players, if they are not 100% it can affect their condition. “





The match against Lazio in the sights?

The problem is that in wanting to run, the Argentinian team loses quality. We saw it against Nice: without offending Luis Henrique, OM did not torture anyone on the right wing. On the left side, Jordan Amavi, who calls himself below his abilities, did not give the Nice rearguard a cold sweat either. Payet, Milik, Caleta-Car or even Guendouzi have also left some juice in the Aube and by relying on the words of Jorge Sampaoli above, nothing says that they will be able to start against the Clermontois. The only positive point, when you look at it, is that Rongier, Under, Peres and Kamara were able to breathe and logically apply for a starting place on Sunday. To find the path to victory, Jorge Sampaoli will therefore have to make choices, keeping in mind not to weaken his training too much. A difficult art, because, next week, it is already a question of facing Lazio in the Europa League …