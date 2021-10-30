Coline Berry divulges messages from her father Richard Berry, who asks her forgiveness

After having filed a complaint against his father Richard Berry for “rape and sexual assault, last January, Coline Berry unveils messages” of apologies “that the actor sent him at the beginning of the year.

Richard Berry’s apologies? On January 25, 2021, Coline Berry, the eldest daughter of the famous actor, filed a complaint against her father, with the Paris public prosecutor, for “rape and sexual assault”. The woman, now 45 years old, accused acts that would have taken place between 1984 and 1985 and committed by Richard Berry while he was in a relationship with singer Jeane Manson. The actor, he had refuted en bloc in a long text published on social networks. But while he will return to the stage this weekend, with only one on stage entitled Plaidoyer, Coline Berry wants to denounce once again the attitude of his father and shares the messages that the latter would have sent him at the beginning of the case.





SMS begging for forgiveness

Interviewed today in Le Parisien, she discloses text messages that her father wrote to her in January 2021 and that the daily specifies to have consulted. The newspaper reports that in these messages, Richard Berry justifies himself to his daughter, writing that he “suffered the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeanne [Manson]”, his ex-companion. The actor also evokes the” excessive freedom with the bodies “of the latter, specifying that there was” no sexual ambiguity “. He adds that he is” desperate for the consequences “that this “freedom” had on Coline Berry The actor concluding his message with an apology: “Forgive me”, he implores his daughter.

Forgiveness which does not seem to really help Coline Berry. “Today, I no longer expect anything from my father (…)

