Coline Berry reveals disturbing text messages from her father

This is an element which further disturbs the affair between Coline Berry-Rojtman and her father Richard Berry. The latter recently had the Parisian / Today in France certain messages sent last January by the actor whom she accuses of incest. He who has always denied the facts would have written to him that he had “ suffered the unconscious sexual freedom “And the” excessive freedom with the bodies “By Jeane Manson, his ex-partner accused by Coline Berry of being a member of a” sect which advocates pedophilia and incest “. If he would affirm in these messages to be ” desperate for the consequences ” that this way of life may have had on his own daughter, Richard Berry would also point out that there was “ no sexual ambiguity ”. ” Forgive me », He would have finally written by way of conclusion.





“ Today, I no longer expect anything from my father. I understood that I will never have either recognition or reparation from him. It is only society and justice that can bring me appeasement ”, entrusted Coline Berry to our colleagues, also evoking the return on stage of her father. Richard Berry is resuming, at the end of October, Pleadings, a play in which he brings to life five pleadings on stage on collaboration, the death penalty, the right to abortion or even infanticide. A show that he will play in Paris until next December before taking him on tour. “ There are always people who distinguish the man from the artist. I do not care. What shocks me is that my father is declaiming real pleadings. I want to denounce a sham. It is not moreover the first imposture of my father since he has already presented himself as defender of the victims of feminicides and that he is sponsor of the association Enfance majuscule ”, she told the daily about her father who recognized in the World to have been violent with Catherine Hiegel, the mother of Coline Berry.

Faced with the anger of Coline Berry, Jean-Marc Dumontet, the producer of Pleadings wanted to defend the resumption of the play when he had said a few months earlier that it would only come back to the bill when the complaint was dismissed. ” It’s a family affair, very violent for everyone, but I have no reason to ban Richard Berry indefinitely. It is out of the question, for me, to forbid him to do his job. He categorically denied the charges against him. In the name of what would I take the place of justice? “, he told the Parisian / Today in France.

Clara Kolodny