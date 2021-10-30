Communications, GPS, electrical systems … We tell you all about the geomagnetic storm that hits the Earth this weekend

A solar flare that occurred on Thursday caused a powerful geomagnetic storm that is due to reach Earth this weekend according to NASA.

The US Space Agency has issued an alert in anticipation of a major geomagnetic storm.

A solar flare detected by NASA’s Space Weather Prediction Center this Thursday, October 28, caused the coronal mass ejection of the Sun. This geomagnetic storm, classified in intensity G3 on a scale from G1 to G5, was propelled from our star at 973 km / h.

A CME associated with Thursday’s solar flare is expected to reach earth tomorrow. A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday, and may drive the aurora over the Northeast, to the upper Midwest, to WA state. Check https://t.co/WeNidVVNv6 for updates. pic.twitter.com/GOvR3a8AJX

– NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

Solar flares cause powerful radiation. Even though the harmful radiation from an eruption cannot travel through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground when it is intense enough, it can disrupt the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.

Electrical consequences

The phenomenon expected to affect the planet on October 30 and 31 may thus have various consequences. Voltage problems can occur in electrical systems, while some electronic protection systems can generate false alarms. Satellite navigation can also be impacted and suffer from intermittent disconnections.

Another potential consequence, less problematic this one, auroras can occur at latitudes close to 50º.