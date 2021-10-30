compulsory contracting from 2022

According to a decree published in the Official Journal, the generalization of written contracts between the farmer and the first buyer of his products will be compulsory in the beef, pork and dairy sectors.

The generalization of written contracts between the farmer and the first buyer of his products, a protective measure for the remuneration of producers, will be mandatory from January 1, 2022 in the beef, pork and dairy sectors, according to a decree published this Saturday in the Official Journal. .

Read alsoAs the presidential election approaches, Emmanuel Macron cajoles farmers

This text, eagerly awaited by the industry, will set the music for the new law aimed at “protect farmers’ pay”, Known as Egalim 2, adopted on October 18 by Parliament. This law provides for the generalization of written contracts between the farmer and the company that will transform his products, over a minimum of three years, taking production costs into account. And to make “non-negotiable», Between the manufacturer and the distributor, the share of the price corresponding to the cost of agricultural raw materials.

The publication of the application decrees provides a secure framework for farmers, while annual commercial negotiations on national brand products (Danone, Fleury Michon, Herta, etc.), which have just started, will last until March 1, most of the negotiations take place between December and February. A second decree published on Saturday concerns exclusively the beef sector, where less than 3% of volumes are today the subject of a written contract. This text provides for experimentation, from 2022 to 2026, of prices, determined or revised according to the terms of the contract, respecting “a minimum and a maximum limit, these extreme values ​​being fixed“.





These terminals, between minimum and maximum prices, “are set freely between the parties to the contract” and “the interprofession concerned can draw up and publish a standard model of contractual clause“, according to the text. “These decrees are essential for the heart of the law to work, for trade negotiations to begin calmly.“And that manufacturers can finalize their general conditions of sale according to the new rules, we told the Ministry of Agriculture.

Read alsoParliament gives green light to new measures to protect farmers’ income

These first texts target the sectors concerned as a priority. This will make it possible to avoid finding oneself, for example, in the situation of the poultry sector, where the manufacturer indexes its purchase price on the production costs of the breeders (in the process of exploding) but which then struggles to charge more. dear downstream, according to the ministry. On the industrial side, it is stressed that this law will lead to increases “reasoned and reasonable»Products on the shelves.

To see also – In Paris, hundreds of people gathered for a “land march”