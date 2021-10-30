Compulsory snow tires, retirement pensions, Waze… what is changing this November 1st

It’s a classic. Entering this month of November comes with many changes in your daily life. Roads, health, WhatsApp, pensions… Le Parisien takes stock.

Chains or winter tires mandatory in some regions

From November 1, it will be compulsory to choose whether to equip your car with snow tires or to keep chains in your trunk, in about fifteen departments located in mountain ranges (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura Massif, Pyrenees , Vosges mountains). The government has posted a non-final map of the affected areas online. “The objective of this new regulation is to strengthen user safety. It is also a matter of avoiding blocking situations in mountainous regions, when unequipped vehicles find themselves across the tracks ”, we can read on the site. Until then, such equipment was only compulsory on snow-covered roads when a sign specified it.

Revaluation of pensions

As of November 1, the amount of the Agirc and Arrco supplementary pensions is revalued by 1%. Information that confirms what Le Parisien was already planning in September. “Instead of an increase of 1.4% of the service value of the retirement point (i.e. a multiplying coefficient of 1.014 which applies to the current service value multiplied by the number of points acquired in the career, and makes it possible to establish the annual amount of the pension) to follow the level of inflation calculated by the funds for 2021, the increase should finally be limited to 0.9% ”, we wrote at the time. 13 million former private sector employees are affected by this upgrading.

Pensions for farmers must also be revalued to a minimum level of 85% of the net minimum wage (instead of 75% previously).

Police checks no longer necessarily reported on Waze

Still concerning the car, reports by users of certain roadside checks by driving assistants such as Waze and Coyote may be suspended. These are controls on blood alcohol levels, the search for narcotics as well as the roadblocks set up to intercept wanted persons (kidnapping alerts, terrorism). Only speed controls can still be signaled normally. “The prohibition of rebroadcasting any message or any indication sent by users of an electronic driving or navigation assistance service by geolocation mentioned in Article L. 130-11 is taken by the Prefect and perhaps taken by the Minister of the Interior ”, specifies the Official Journal. If the latter make such a decision, blood alcohol or drug testing will be suspended for 2 hours and for 12 hours for those aimed at intercepting a wanted individual.



A new “promising” treatment against breast cancer

As the month of Pink October, aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, comes to an end, November could see a major breakthrough in the fight against this disease. A new treatment against an aggressive form of this cancer, called “triple negative”, Trodelvy, will be authorized on November 1st. This is an antibody treatment, described as “promising” by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran in early October, manufactured by the American laboratory Gilead. A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year.

Launch of the 6th edition of the Tobacco Free Month

While 52,000 people are already registered on the platform, a week before the start of the operation, according to France Bleu, the sixth edition of the tobacco-free month also begins on November 1. Last year, 125,000 people participated. The formula, set up in 2016 by the Ministry of Health, offers, via a platform and a telephone line, a coaching program throughout the month to quit smoking. In total, the operation has already brought together 900,000 people since its first edition in 2016.

As for tobacco prices, no major change on November 1. Note all the same, some price variations: the Fortuna Classic Red 100s, in 20 units, or the Fortuna Classic Red, in 20 units, take 10 cents and go to 10.1 euros. The same goes for the JPS Classic Black 100s, in 20 units, which go to 10.2 euros. Conversely, some packages see their prices decrease by 10 cents like the Lucky Strike Light Green, in 20 units, which now cost 9.7 euros.

WhatsApp inaccessible on multiple smartphones

Here is a piece of news that might convince antique lovers to switch to a new cell phone. From November 1, some smartphones over five years old will be obsolete for the WhatsApp application, according to La Dépêche. Messaging explained that devices equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will see their messaging deteriorate. These operating systems launched eight and five years ago respectively are now too old to support the next updates of WhatsApp. If you haven’t changed your smartphone yet, don’t panic. It will still be possible to use the old version of the app for some time before it stops working for good.

