concrete skeletons all over China

Evergrande saved by the gong and by the leaps. The Chinese real estate giant has once again escaped bankruptcy by paying off an interest obligation of more than 40 million euros at the last minute. But the troubles are not over for Evergrande, which remains weighed down by a colossal debt of 260 billion euros and tens of thousands of homes still under construction. Report 600 km north of the Chinese capital, in an unfinished Evergrande residential complex, as there are many in the country.

From our correspondent in Beijing,

Bare concrete bars, still others covered with their green skin, these protective nets which surround the scaffolding of buildings under construction in China, then a hard entrance in the middle of the palisades topped with large white characters: welcome to ” Héng dà zhōngyāng guǎngchǎng “, The” Central Square of Evergrande “.

These large buildings of over 30 unfinished floors are the emerging part of the Evergrande problem in China. We are not in one of the desert ghost towns of China’s Inner Mongolia Province, but in the heart of the megalopolis of Shenyang, near the International Manufacturers Zone of software from the capital of Liaoning province. The promoter was to accommodate 6,600 households here which, for some of them, have only their eyes to cry on, as this former soldier, who became a VTC driver, recounts: ” Evergrande is everywhere in Shenyang. The developer has residences in almost every part of the city. Some of the homes are finished and ready to be delivered to the owners. But for all those that are not finished, you see a part of it here, it is another problem: the site has to be finished quickly, because the buyers have drafts to pay on their loan. And then there are those who paid for an apartment that did not always come out of the ground. “

Housing, the largest share of Chinese household wealth

Beyond the debt, there are therefore all these orders, all these buildings ordered and not yet completed. The group announced this week the relaunch of several of its sites, a way of reassuring small owners. The cranes are once again in motion on a dozen sites in the south-east of the country, around the city of Shenzhen in particular where the headquarters of Evergrande is located. It’s symbolic: a way of showing that the group is still moving. But it’s a drop in the bucket, because once again Evergrande left reinforced concrete skeletons all over the country: 1.4 million Evergrande sites are at a standstill.





Housing is important in China, and the forests of concrete buildings that one sees through the window of Chinese high-speed trains have long fueled double-digit growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The sector represents nearly 30% of the GDP, Chinese households devote 75% of their wealth to it.

Evergrande properties were said to be less expensive; so buyers rushed in before the excavators even started to stir the earth. Hence the anger of the small owners: ” An acquaintance of mine has finished paying for her apartment. Even the windows are installed, but he cannot access them. People have protested here, as it appears that part of Evergrande’s properties are already mortgaged. He is a huge promoter and his projects affect the whole country. We’re not talking about 100, 1 000 people, but millions of people affected by this bankruptcy. It may cause social unrest, but the Communist Party will not let this happen. The government will resolve this crisis. “

What will the Chinese government do?

For now, the central government has been careful not to say that it will bail out the dying real estate giant. This does not prevent Evergrande from being in a hurry from all sides, starting with the top of the Chinese state. Beijing lectured Xu Jiajin. The boss of the company is asked to take responsibility and put his hand in his pocket to pay off debts. Here too, the gesture is symbolic in an attempt to appease the anger of the despoiled owners. In Shenyang, at least 50 of these angry small investors demonstrated, which is rare in China, outside the windows of the local government to demand arbitration from the administration. The authorities have asked for a delay and are actively working to calm things down. Residents we interviewed told us about at least seven Evergrande housing complexes in Shenyang with an average price per square meter of 10,000 yuan (just over 1,300 euros), which is relatively lower than at other manufacturers.

In Shenyang as elsewhere, we are looking for solutions, knowing that companies take a little longer to die here. Bankruptcies take a little longer and a default does not immediately force you to close. Another example: Sinic Holding, another real estate group whose payment of bonds was due on Monday. The objective is to cushion the fall and avoid at all costs a collapse of the house of cards which could shake up the rest of the economy. The Governor of the Bank of China has repeatedly said in recent days that the situation is under control. This Evergrande crisis is also a way to clean up, to stop this forward race and, in any case, to take a break from the proliferation of construction sites which in recent years has fueled the ferocious appetite of Chinese megalopolises for towers. glass, iron and steel that financed the growth of these Chinese provinces, which are often the size of European countries.