Covid-19: China is pulling out all the stops against a “serious” epidemic rebound

A “serious and complex” situation: Less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese authorities, who apply a zero tolerance policy with regard to the slightest case of Covid-19, have brought out the greatest means to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases. Fourteen provinces are nevertheless affected out of the thirty or so that the Asian giant has, and the virus reached Beijing ten days ago.

If these figures may seem derisory compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4.

To curb the contagion, all cinemas in Beijing’s Xicheng district will have to remain closed until November 14, the municipality said. This district, which includes neighborhoods located west of Tiananmen Square, has more than one million inhabitants. The move comes as China nationally reported 59 new locally-originated Covid cases on Saturday, a record number since mid-September. Among them, two additional cases in Beijing.

More virulent

The Universal Studios park, which opened at the end of September, announced on Saturday the presence of contact cases among its visitors last weekend. All staff have tested negative and no trace of the virus has been detected, assured the park, which has stepped up the screening of its employees and vaccination.



China, where the first cases of Covid were discovered almost two years ago, has since largely controlled the epidemic on its soil. Life has returned to normal since the spring of 2020 and the country has recorded just two deaths in over a year. However, localized foci appear sporadically. The latest concerns an area on the border with Mongolia. An elderly couple, who had traveled there on a tour, helped spread the virus to other areas.

On the health front, the situation is “serious and complex”, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Mi Feng, admitted to the press on Saturday, stressing the rapidity of circulation of the virus. The proportion of severe cases is also higher than in previous epidemic rebounds, health ministry official Guo Yanhong noted. According to her, 40% of patients are over 60 years old.

Canceled flights, postponed weddings

As a precaution, some six million Chinese across the country are under lockdown. The large city of Lanzhou (north-west) had created a surprise Tuesday by prohibiting any exit from home unless there is a compelling reason. Thus, and with large-scale screening, the spread of the virus can be under control “within a month”, said virologist Zhong Nanshan, one of the figures in the fight against Covid, on Saturday. However, he warned that the virus could “not be eradicated in the short term”.