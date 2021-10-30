Covid-19: Ikea employees will receive 110 million euros in bonuses

From “extraordinary efforts “. This is what the Ikea employees accomplished during the pandemic, according to the management of the Swedish company. Reason for which they will collect 110 million euros, announced Friday Ingka, main network of stores of the Swedish giant.

“The pandemic put us in a situation that I don’t think any of us were really prepared for (…) we went from being mostly offline to being online in two weeks.” , group leader Ulrika Biesèrt told AFP. And to continue: “Our people are the heroes who have reoriented our company to try to serve the customer in the best possible way.”