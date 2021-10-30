Covid-19: Ikea employees will receive 110 million euros in bonuses

From “extraordinary efforts “. This is what the Ikea employees accomplished during the pandemic, according to the management of the Swedish company. Reason for which they will collect 110 million euros, announced Friday Ingka, main network of stores of the Swedish giant.
“The pandemic put us in a situation that I don’t think any of us were really prepared for (…) we went from being mostly offline to being online in two weeks.” , group leader Ulrika Biesèrt told AFP. And to continue: “Our people are the heroes who have reoriented our company to try to serve the customer in the best possible way.”
The bonus will be distributed across all Ingka markets and for all its employees “employees on August 31, 2021 and still in post on the date of payment in January 2022“The group said. The overall distribution will depend on the level of wages in each market. This bonus will be added to an annual bonus based on the performance of the company.
Ingka operates in 32 markets around the world and employs over 170,000 people. Ingka, which represents around 90% of the turnover of the Swedish furniture giant, has withstood the effects of the Covid-19 crisis rather well, despite a decline in its profits for its annual fiscal year shifted between September 2019 – August 2020.