Covid-19 in Occitanie: hospitalizations down slightly in the region, priority for vaccination of the elderly

The ARS Occitanie emphasizes, in this new bi-weekly bulletin, the vaccination of the elderly.

503 hospitalizations are still in progress in Occitanie this Friday, October 29, or 4 less than Tuesday. Of these patients, 83 are in intensive care and critical care, 3 fewer than three days ago.

Four additional deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded, bringing to 5,227 the number of people who have died from the virus in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The three departments with the highest number of hospitalizations are Haute-Garonne (138), Hérault (97) and Gard (69).





426 positive cases were detected on average per day, between 22 and 29 October. 2,983 people positive for Covid-19 were recorded in Occitania.

14.4% of those over 80 unvaccinated

On the occasion of this new bulletin, the ARS puts forward the priority to the vaccination of the elderly. “In our region, as in the national territory, vaccination has stagnated among the oldest, especially those over 80: they are among the most vulnerable to the virus, but 14.4% of them are not vaccinated “, notes the regional agency.

The ARS recalls that people over 80 years old who have already been vaccinated have priority to benefit from a booster dose now, knowing that over the months, the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases slightly, adds the agency.

A toll-free number for home vaccination for over 80s has been set up: 0800 730 957. It is accessible 7 days a week from 6 am to 10 pm.