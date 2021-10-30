Covid-19: New Zealand ready to reopen its borders

New Zealand presented this Thursday, October 28, a plan to reopen its borders. The decision follows growing pressure from its nationals stranded abroad for more than eighteen months.

AFP (Ondine Moyatea / NC La 1ère)

updated on October 29, 2021 at 3:21 p.m.



The Minister in charge of the fight against Covid-19, Chris Hipkins, announced this Thursday 28 that people from the Pacific islands like Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau will be able to go to New Zealand without having to make quarantine, from November 2021.

At the beginning of next year, this measure will also be possible for nationals from countries at low risk of contamination, he said. The minister also added that as of November, any person coming from abroad will have to spend seven days, isolated at home instead of 14 days in quarantine at the hotel.

Borders no longer allow you to protect yourself with the Delta variant

According to him, the appearance in Auckland of the Delta variant, which is much more contagious, has changed the situation. Closing borders can no longer be a bulwark against the virus. Most of the new infections recorded are now of local origin. “We are also very aware of the pressure at the borders as the world begins to open up and more and more New Zealanders, here and abroad, wish to see their loved ones again,” he said. he justified.





Currently, tens of thousands of New Zealanders living abroad must book one of the 4,000 hotel rooms reserved for quarantines. These changes will then make it possible to offer more rooms. The goal is to move to home isolation in the first three months of 2022, when 90% of New Zealand’s population will be fully vaccinated, Chris Hipkins informed.

“It’s time to reopen to the world”

At this time, no decision has yet been made on the home isolation regime, whether it will only apply to nationals returning to New Zealand or whether it will also include foreign travelers. Opposition Covid spokesman Chris Bishop called the plan “the bare minimum”, saying fully vaccinated arrivals from low-risk countries should not have to be placed in isolation.

“It is time for us to reopen ourselves to the world. We cannot stay locked behind the walls of the New Zealand fortress,” he said. New Zealand has so far recorded just 28 deaths from the coronavirus on its soil and the 5 million people have lived almost normally during much of the pandemic.