Covid-19: should the health pass be conditioned on a 3rd dose? The Academy of Medicine opposes it

VACCINE CAMPAIGN – Including the third dose in the criteria necessary to access the health pass is not relevant, believes the Academy of Medicine, according to whom the public concerned by this booster dose will not be difficult to convince.

Condition obtaining the health pass on a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine? While the idea is gaining ground on the side of the government, the Academy of Medicine, it opposed an end of inadmissibility. The institution said it was opposed on Friday, October 29 to this possibility which “overstep” according to her the role of this document. This measure “violates the role of the health pass which was to limit the risk of transmission of the virus and encourage the population to be vaccinated”, she said in a statement. “It induces some uncertainty about the effectiveness of vaccination and leads to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine”, continues the text.

The booster – a third dose most often – is now intended for the oldest or frail people, particularly at risk of developing a severe form of Covid. While emphasizing the “well-founded” of this additional dose because of a decline in immunity six months after the second dose, the authority wonders: “Should we use coercion vis-à-vis this sensitized population which, for the most part, will spontaneously consent to receive the vaccination booster? Should not the incentives target primarily all those who have not yet been vaccinated? , including 20% ​​of adults? “ The Academy of Medicine, whose opinions are not binding, has for mission to answer the questions of the government in the field of health, in order to shed light on it. It can also issue opinions without having been requested beforehand.

For its part, the government is waiting for scientific recommendations before deciding on whether or not to include the recall in the health pass. He asked the High Authority for Health (HAS), the steering committee for the vaccine strategy and the scientific council for their opinion, feedback which should reach “in a few days”, indicated Tuesday the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. As a caregiver, he himself received a third injection that day. According to the latest epidemiological point from Public Health France, almost 17% of people over 65 have received their booster dose in France. During a press point on Wednesday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal reiterated that this dose was “indispensable and urgent”. “It is an absolute necessity for the elderly”, he said, congratulating himself on seeing that “appointments are speeding up”.

