Covid-19 – The health report for Thursday, October 28 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

Find the health report for Thursday, October 28 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitania

Hautes-Pyrenees

In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 12 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,119 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 3 patients in intensive care (- 1). 237 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 41.9 against 40.6 yesterday

Gers

In the department of Gers, 8 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 549 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient was hospitalized.

The incidence rate in the Gers: 42.1 against 37.9 yesterday

Haute-Garonne

In the Haute-Garonne department, 140 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6326 people were able to return to their homes (+2). 16 people are currently in intensive care (+1). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new patients were hospitalized in intensive care.

The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 43.8 against 43.1 yesterday

New Aquitaine

Pyrenees-Atlantiques

In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 52 patients are currently hospitalized (- 1). 2,358 people were able to return to their homes (+2). There are 3 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 517 people lost their lives in the (stable) hospital. 1 new patient was hospitalized.

The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 80.2 versus 83 yesterday

Landes

In the Landes department, 7 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,032 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 0 patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient was hospitalized.

The incidence rate of the Landes: 40.8 against 45.1 yesterday

Follow-up of positive tests to October 25

Hautes-Pyrénées: 19

Gers: 19

Haute-Garonne: 121

Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 107

Landes: 28





In France