    Covid-19 – The health report for Thursday, October 28 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

    Occitania

    Hautes-Pyrenees

    In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 12 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,119 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 3 patients in intensive care (- 1). 237 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

    The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 41.9 against 40.6 yesterday

    Gers

    In the department of Gers, 8 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 549 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient was hospitalized.

    The incidence rate in the Gers: 42.1 against 37.9 yesterday

    Haute-Garonne

    In the Haute-Garonne department, 140 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6326 people were able to return to their homes (+2). 16 people are currently in intensive care (+1). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new patients were hospitalized in intensive care.

    The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 43.8 against 43.1 yesterday

    New Aquitaine

    Pyrenees-Atlantiques

    In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 52 patients are currently hospitalized (- 1). 2,358 people were able to return to their homes (+2). There are 3 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 517 people lost their lives in the (stable) hospital. 1 new patient was hospitalized.

    The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 80.2 versus 83 yesterday

    Landes

    In the Landes department, 7 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,032 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 0 patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient was hospitalized.

    The incidence rate of the Landes: 40.8 against 45.1 yesterday

    Follow-up of positive tests to October 25

    Hautes-Pyrénées: 19
    Gers: 19
    Haute-Garonne: 121
    Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 107
    Landes: 28


    In France


    Amanda

