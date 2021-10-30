Covid-19 vaccines don’t just protect against SARS-CoV-2!

To date, nearly 50 million people in France have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. For these people, the risk of getting a severe form of the disease is very low. But there may well be other benefits of being vaccinated! A study published in the prestigious journal Journal of Clinical Investigation suggests that the vaccine also protects against other coronaviruses, including HCoV-OC43, a virus that causes the common cold.

The virus from the family of coronavirus are viruses with high epidemic potential. In 2002, SARS-CoV-1 appeared in China. It generated a epidemic Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS in French, SARS in English). About 8,000 cases and 800 deaths have been recorded. There is a vaccine against this virus. In 2012, the MERS-CoV arose in Saudi Arabia, resulting in death in at least 30% of cases (1,219 cases were diagnosed causing 449 deaths). It spread to several countries in the Middle East but was quickly able to be contained. Only two cases have been detected in France. In 2019, it is SARS-CoV-2 – or Covid-19 disease – that triggers a planetary epidemic, still ongoing. Covid-19 has caused more than 4.5 million deaths worldwide and this figure is certainly underestimated.

What if the Covid-19 vaccine protects against all coronaviruses?

Several elements of the basic literature support this hypothesis. To check it, the plasma of human beings was collected before the vaccination and at different times after vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J). After vaccination, the expected rate ofantibody anti SARS-CoV-2 was elevated. Interestingly, the anti-SARS-CoV-1 and anti-HCoV-OC43 antibody levels were also higher after vaccination! Levels of antibodies to the flu virus (influenza virus) were not higher after vaccination against Covid-19.

In parallel, experiments were carried out in mice. The vaccination anti-SARS-CoV-2 caused an increase in the level of anti-SARS-CoV-2, anti-SARS-CoV-1 and anti-HCoV-OC43 antibodies, as in humans.





Furthermore, authors also evaluated the effectiveness of the SARS-CoV-1 vaccine in the case of contamination by SARS-CoV-2 in mice. Mice previously vaccinated against SARS-CoV-1 tolerated infection with SARS-CoV-2 better than unvaccinated mice.

What duration of protection?

These very promising results nevertheless need to be confirmed by other studies. Indeed, all the tests were carried out very quickly after the vaccination.

“ Future pandemics will be more frequent, spread faster, hurt the economy more and kill more people

It is known that vaccine protection decreases over time. It would be very useful to know the duration protection after vaccination, whether against SARS-CoV-2 or against other coronaviruses. However, this remains difficult to determine. It depends on many factors, such as the general health of the person or the” prior exposure to one or more coronaviruses.

The pandemic triggered by SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to be the last of its kind. According to a report by UN Expert Group on Biodiversity (IPBES), ” the pandemics futures will be more frequent, spread faster, hurt the economy more and kill more people “. The increasing encroachment of human activity on animal habitat favors the occurrence of emerging diseases. Hence the interest of this type of work.

