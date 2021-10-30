Covid: return of an “unfavorable trend” in Lot-et-Garonne

The official indicators of the epidemic are not good. The return of the obligation to wear a mask is being considered.

In the fall, keep your barrier gestures. Perhaps this is the maxim to incorporate into the calendar of seasons and months of the year in the future. On the Covid map of France updated by the Covidtracker site, Lot-et-Garonne appeared in red last weekend. Confirmation from the Regional Health Agency (ARS) came on Friday. From a very low incidence rate of 29.1, the department jumped to 78.7% per 100,000 inhabitants. Within the Covid +, a majority is emerging, that of the under-45s.

“It is an unfavorable trend” notes the chief of staff of the prefect Jean-Philippe Dargent. This measurement of the weather under Covid-19 reveals that Lot-et-Garonne is part of a short list of four departments where the virus is circulating faster than elsewhere in New Aquitaine. The positivity rate is 2.6%, again above the regional average.





12 hospitalized

The health weather deteriorates from week to week and pushes the prefecture to initiate a reflection on the return of obligations on the public highway, such as wearing a mask. The prefects are autonomous in this area “but we are looking for global consistency” continues Jean-Philippe Dargent. Two reasons seem to explain this return of bad figures: the fall season, “a relaxation of barrier gestures that we can all easily see (…) It was one of the scenarios considered by epidemiologists at the national level. The question remains to know what the impact may be on health care services. »12 positive patients were hospitalized, including one in intensive care, which remains measured.

This increase in contamination comes when 79.1% of Lot-et-Garonnais have started their vaccination course, and 77% have a complete vaccination schedule. It has become obvious that being vaccinated does not prevent contamination and therefore the spread of the virus.