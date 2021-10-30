Critérium des Cévennes: the race interrupted! Follow the rally’s timed stages live

The 62nd Critérium des Cévennes is on its way! Since 8 am this Friday, October 29, the crews set off one by one from the starting podium installed on the forecourt of the town hall of Montpellier. But the race was suspended due to the rain.

General classification 1. Bonato / Boulloud (Citroën C3)

2. Giordano / Parent (Volkswagen Polo GTI) at 18“4

3. Gal / Combe (Volkswagen Polo GTI) at 29 “7

4. Robert / Duval (Alpine A110) at 39 “5

5. Mauffrey / Bronner (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 42“ 1

6. Rouillard / Zazurca (Skoda Fabia) at 1’03’4

7. Frontier / Gulino (Peugeot 208 T16) at 1’35 “9

8. Fotia / Sirugue (Renault Clio RQ Line) at 1’47’0

9. Fontalba / Hermet (Alpine A110) at 1’53“0

10. Carminati / Brown (Renault Clio RS Line) at 2’22 “ …

The rally interrupted!

The rally will not restart for the second loop of three timed stages as expected. So decided by the prefectural authorities of Gard because of the climatic conditions. In the immediate future, the crews will return to Saint-Hippolyte du Fort in a parc fermé. A point will be made Sunday morning at 6 am concerning the possible continuation of the rally.

While waiting for the second loop

After the Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort service park, the competitors are getting ready to join the service park before entering the hard.

From 6:17 p.m., they will face the three morning stages again in the same order, but at night this time. What further complicate their task, especially as the rain should redouble in intensity in the early evening.

At least a dozen drivers will not have the chance to face this second loop for having left the rally prematurely. William Wagner, one of the most loyal leaders of the French championship, is in this case.

Plagued with a health problem, he retired after SS2. Ditto for the Reunionese Rehane Gany, or for the Gardois Dorian Nicolas and the feminine Pauline Dalmasso, all victims of a road trip.

In view of the conditions, the list of withdrawals is likely to grow longer by the end of the day …

SS3: Ludovic Gal’s turn

The Critérium des Cévennes is now back on the famous Cadière special, located between Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort and Ganges. A stopwatch always very popular with spectators!

Ludovic Gal is the fastest there aboard one of team Sarrazin’s two Polo GTI R5s, the third different winner of the day in as many special stages. “I found confidence and pleasure again, so I let myself go in this race which has a fabulous pace!”, Comments the former winner of the Critérium (it was in 1998, already…)

First reversing morning on the Critérium des Cévennes ud83d ude43 3️⃣ specials, 3️⃣ different winners: Quentin Giordano, Yoann Bonato and Ludo Gal! pic.twitter.com/5WdiDSIm9V

– CF Rallye (@CFRallye) October 29, 2021

The first are now in a regrouping park in Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort. The moment to make a first point on the general classification at the end of the first three ES.

At the wheel of his Citroën C3 R5, Yoann Bonato leads the way ahead of Quentin Giordano, slowed down by his touch in SS2, Ludovic Gal, Cédric Robert, Eric Mauffrey and Patrick Rouillard.

Héraultais Alexis Frontier, seventh, remains the best in the region. “I try to keep a good pace,” he explains. For the moment it is rather successful!

SS2: Giordano at fault, Bonato takes the hand

As expected, the rain is accompanying the competitors of the Critérium des Cévennes on this Friday. In these delicate conditions and while the rally is only just beginning, it is very difficult not to commit the irreparable on a road with constant changes in grip.

Proof of this is in this second special stage of the morning, 16.3 km long, between the village of Montdardier and the entrance to Vigan, Quentin Giordano lost precious time by getting trapped during braking.

A small touch that costs him more than 17 seconds and allows Yoann Bonato to take command of the rally. This is not the dream start to the race for Stéphane Sarrazin’s protégé!

Cedric Robert sign the pleasant surprise of the morning. A great host of the French championship, the man hoisted his Alpine A110 to fifth place in the general classification after this SS2. A French car at this level, we like!

On the side of regional pilots, Alexis Frontier is the most leggy at the start of the rally. Author of the seventh time in SS1, he does it again in this special. “We are enjoying ourselves, but it’s hot!”, Summarizes the Languedocien, racing in a Peugeot 208 T16.

“It’s really very difficult, there are traps everywhere!”, Sums up Jean-François Succi, however used to the formidable Corsican roads.

SS1: Giordano opens the brand

The pilots started the discussions with the fast and delicate special stage of Alzon, 15.9 km long. On a wet road, Quentin Giordano (Volkswagen Polo GTI) sets the benchmark time at an average of over 115 km / h, relegating his direct rival, Yoann Bonato (Citroën C3), to just 8/10 of a second.

Eric Mauffrey (Skoda Fabia) has the third fastest time, followed by Ludovic Gal (Volswagen Polo GTI), driver of the Sarrazin team like Giordano, Patrick Rouillard (Skoda Fabia) and William Wagner (Citroën C3).

The drivers will immediately follow up with the longest and winding test at Montdardier-Le Vigan.

From 8 am, departure from Montpellier

Due to the few inevitable last-minute packages, including Romain’s, exactly 149 crews will take part in the “modern” rally of the French championship, while 31 crews set off on the historic rally.

The first cars are expected at the start of the first timed event, between Alzon and Blandas, west of Vigan, from 11:13 a.m.