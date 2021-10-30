Cyberpunk 2077: no more updates or free DLC before 2022?

The clock is ticking until the patch is launched next-gen of Cyberpunk 2077, but we will still have to be patient. CD Projekt confirmed that the update optimizing the experience for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will not arrive until the first quarter of 2022, even though it is already overdue for months. Does that mean that more content and technical improvement updates are going to take place between now and then? It seems not.

The developers roadmap has just been updated on the official website, and if it takes into account the postponement of the update next-gen, it also indicates no more patch for 2021 after version 1.31 already deployed. Future balances and DLC free should therefore not arrive before 2022 either., which is what makes us fear for the future of paid extensions.

At least it's clear: you won't normally hear about Cyberpunk 2077 before January at the earliest.

