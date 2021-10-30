Cyril Féraud (“Spectaculaire”): “Offering a major show program is a public service mission”

How to define the show in a few words?

It really is a show program. We in Paris are used to going to see shows. A lot of people are not so lucky for different reasons. Either for lack of shows scheduled near their homes, or because they do not have the means to go there or they simply do not have the possibility to move. I sincerely think that it is a public service mission to offer on France 2 on Saturday evening a great show, with numbers ranging from magic to acrobatics, including inclusive dance (when a disabled person dance with a valid person, editor’s note). We really have a very varied palette. The idea is not to fill their heads with it, but to give people a magical evening, make them forget their problems and bring the show to their homes. I find that great.

Does the fact that the show is programmed on France 2 and not on your historic channel, France 3, change anything in your work?

Not at all. There is no difference. I am delighted to spend every now and then a head on the next channel.

The first issue of the “Champions Quiz” performed well on the audience side on October 9th against “The Voice”. Will there be new numbers or the very concept of the game forces it to be rare?

Yes and yes (laughs). The concept of the game means that it must remain event-driven. But we have already shot a second number expected in 2022. Ten great champions will compete. We will have in particular Eric, second greatest champion of the “12 strokes of noon”, Véronique, the greatest champion of this same game. We will also have Dominique Bréard, this blind lawyer who had marked and touched the viewers of “All the world wants to take its place “, Francis, the second biggest champion of” Slam “. Some candidates from the first show will also come back, such as Marie-Christine from “Everyone wants to take his place”, Benjamin, the third greatest champion of “Slam”, who won the first issue of the “Quiz des champions”, and the other finalist, Christophe, the greatest champion of “Questions pour un champions”. What a huge kiff to say that all the work done for this show brought together so many viewers! It’s a double reward for me as a host and producer. It means that the concept was good.





Are the champions hard to convince to participate?

Frankly, with one exception, they all said yes right away, especially when they knew the game was for the benefit of associations. They found it great to compete because you also have to know that they all follow each other and are fans of each other. At the premiere, before the shoot, they all took selfies together.