Decentraland (MANA) doubles its value in just a few hours!

After Bitcoin hits a new high and other altcoins follow the same trend, another is added to the list for this spectacular October. In the middle of it all is the Decentraland (MANA) which has statistically gained around almost 100% in the last few hours.

Despite this, many are predicting that MANA will surpass the previous ATH by $ 1.41 very soon. As a result, MANA has gained constant momentum over the past 24 hours.

MANA predictions

Currently, MANA has reached its highest price in recent months. MANA’s price is $ 1.33. In addition, if you take into account the last 24 hours, MANA has recorded gains of over 60%.





As a result, analysts predict that MANA will soon surpass its previous ATH of $ 1.41 to move towards $ 2 quickly.

In addition, MANA’s aggregate market capitalization now stands at $ 2,393,946,219.51. MANA therefore climbs to 62nd place in the general ranking of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the price of MANA is expected to increase even more thanks to the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services on the Decentraland platform. This is due to the fact that Facebook has been renamed ” Meta“.

An overview of Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a platform that provides all kinds of services regarding virtual reality in terms of construction projects, works of art, trade and other sources of entertainment.

In addition, the Decentraland platform is based on the Ethereum blockchain (ETH). It also expands into a platform for users to build their own applications and more, while respecting NFT and DeFi attributes.

In addition, the Decntraland consists of two native tokens, the MANA and the LAND. The MANA defines itself as an ERC-20 token which in turn is used to acquire LAND tokens.