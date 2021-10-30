More

    DEPECHE INFO. Tarn-et-Garonne: a Montalbanais between life and death after a fight in a parking lot

    Urgently transported to the Toulouse hospital center, the 50-year-old Montalbanais is brain dead.

    A Montalbanais in his fifties was violently assaulted during the night from Friday to Saturday, in the parking lot next to the restaurant Le Nautic, in Montauban. According to the first elements communicated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man, accompanied by a woman, left the establishment avenue du Toulouse, between midnight and 1 a.m., when he was attacked by several individuals. He was then violently punched in the face and collapsed to the ground. In shock, his head would have hit the sidewalk.


    Alerted by the Nautic staff, the emergency services quickly went to the site. The Montalbanais was rushed to the Purpan hospital center in Toulouse. He is currently brain dead. The woman accompanying him was reportedly beaten a few times during the altercation but was only slightly injured.

    The individuals fled before the arrival of the police and firefighters.

    An investigation has been opened to determine the reasons for this brawl, for the time being unknown. The Toulouse SRPJ was seized of the case.


