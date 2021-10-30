Despite Depay, Barça starts after Koeman with a draw against Alavés

A new era began this Saturday at 9 p.m. at FC Barcelona. For the first since the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, the Catalan club (10th, 15 pts), which remained on two consecutive defeats during the Clasico against Real Madrid (1-2) and against Rayo Vallecano (0-1) welcomed the Deportivo Alavés (16th, 10 pts) on the occasion of the twelfth day of Liga. At Camp Nou, Sergi Barjuan, former Barça player and coach of the B team, therefore took over the interim while awaiting the long-awaited arrival of Xavi and lined up a 4-3-3 where Depay and Agüero were holders in front. Opposite, Javier Calleja opted for a 4-4-2 with the presence of French Lejeune in central defense and the Joselu-Edgar duo at the forefront. After losing seven of the first eight matches of the season, the Babazorros remained on two victories in Cadiz (2-0) then against Elche (1-0) and hoped to take advantage of the crisis currently reigning in Catalonia.

What follows after this advertisement

Under the overcast sky of Barcelona, ​​Busquets teammates quickly took control of operations in this meeting but despite a first timid percussion from Garcia (7th), it was necessary to wait until the end of the first quarter of an hour to see the first frank situation of the Blaugranas. Following a corner hit by Depay, the ball returned to the former Lyonnais who sent a cross to Garcia. At the penalty spot, the Barcelona defender placed a pricked head perfectly repelled by Sivera (18th). Master of the debates in this start of the match (80% possession of the ball during the first act), Barça however encountered difficulties in truly destabilizing the Basque block. Under pressure, the Babazorros lost Navarro to injury but managed to bring the danger to the Catalan goal, evidenced by this crossed header from Mendez fleeing the frame of Ter Stegen (30th). A relatively disappointing first act (only two shots on target) during which Agüero, injured, also had to give way to Coutinho. Despite a last strike from Depay well captured by the keeper of Alavés (45th), the two teams returned to the locker room with a goalless draw (0-0).

Memphis Depay is not enough!

From the resumption of the second period and after a first act close to tasteless, the debates ignited at Camp Nou. At the entrance to the area and eccentric on the left, Depay wound up a sublime strike from the right without momentum ending its race in the opposite window of the last rampart of the Babazorros (1-0, 49th). The fifth goal of the former Gones striker in this La Liga season. But Sergi Barjuan’s men were not going to take advantage of this scoring advantage for long, a symbol of Catalan weakness at the start of the year. Inheriting the ball on the left side and after a clever stint with Joselu, Rioja played against Ter Stegen to conclude in Barça’s empty goal (1-1, 52nd). Stung by this immediate equalizer, the Blaugranas stepped up their pressing and were dangerous on the outskirts of the Basque area. Solicited in the area, Coutinho hooked Aguirregabiria before arming a shot perfectly deflected by Sivera for a corner (54th).





In the continuity, Depay took advantage of a brilliant job by Gavi to stand alone against the last rampart of Alavés but the Dutchman saw his attempt at a small dive fail on the post of the Spanish goalkeeper (59th). Barça’s number one danger on the attack front, the Catalan number 9 once again put Sivera to the test but his shot was still well diverted (61st). Always so dominant in the midfield (79% possession of the ball in the second half), the Blaugranas failed, however, to be threatening. On the other hand, Rioja and Joselu even made Camp Nou shiver but Garcia, author of a saving comeback, preserved his family (75th). On a last free kick, not on target, from Coutinho, FCB finally conceded the draw on their lawn (1-1). With this result, Barça stagnated in 9th place before receiving Dynamo Kiev in the context of the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. For his part, Alavés remains 16th before welcoming Levante for the 13th day of La Liga.

The full La Liga standings

The scorers classification

The official line-ups at the kick-off

The XI of FC Barcelona

The XI of Deportivo Alavés