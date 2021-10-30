Di Maria, an angel passes / Ligue 1 / J12 / PSG-Lille (2-1) / SOFOOT.com

Once again very little inspired in the game, PSG snatched the victory in the last minutes against LOSC. After 70 minutes of deep boredom, the Rouge et Bleu were pulled from their torpor by Angel Di Maria, passer then scorer. More than enough to be the brightest star in the Parisian galaxy.

58e minute of play at the Velodrome and Thilo Kehrer is about to return to replace Achraf Hakimi sent off in his right lane. The choice of Mauricio Pochettino then falls on Angel Di Maria when deciding which of his fantastic four to sacrifice. It’s like that: whatever the performance, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi remain untouchable and the Argentinian can only bow his head: he is the fourth wheel of this supposedly magical carriage.

Heart with fingers

A week later, however, it is all smiles that we find Fideo on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. As at every exit this season or almost, Paris was without idea, without genius, without game plan. Holder despite muscular discomfort, Lionel Messi applied to miss everything during the 45 minutes he spent on the lawn , until a free kick ideally placed for his left foot sent several meters from the frame of Grbic. Under the eyes of Kylian Mbappé, sitting in the stands alongside his father, Neymar tried more, without succeeding much for long minutes. How far away are the days when the two South American wisps ignited any La Liga defense …

Fortunately for Paris, it was the third member of the trio who stood out. Already author of the only opportunity for his family in the first period without finding the frame at a closed angle, Angel Di Maria sounded the revolt of his family in the last 20 minutes. A center millimeter for Icardi, a ladle of which he alone has the secret to serve Marquinhos on a plate, a strike too crossed to worry Grbic before the issue in the final minutes. And the little heart with the fingers in front of a bend Auteuil delighted to see his number 11 unblock a situation very badly embarked even a few minutes earlier. A good omen, a few days before his first outing of the season in the Champions League after serving his three suspension games.

Writing history

Paris may well have offered a flamboyant transfer window, Donnarumma is the only new kid to have succeeded in his match against the Mastiffs. Before seeing Paris rely on its history to raise its head. If Marco Verratti, absent for injury, is the oldest player in the squad, Marquinhos arrived only a season later, in 2013. Di Maria, for his part, is playing his seventh season in the French capital and has seen stars parade, from the MCN to the fantastic four Thomas Tuchel version with Mauro Icardi or now completed by the ghost of Léo Messi. He has always known how to be consistent. ” We didn’t play the way we wanted. But the most important thing is victory. For supporters in particular. It is fundamentalHe could relish at the final whistle on Prime Video’s microphone.

Anyway, Mauricio Pochettino must start to realize it: to go far with this PSG, he will have to rely on these pillars that have held the club for a long time already. Even if it means serving the stars who arrive every summer. ” I play where I am told to play. I like to play, whatever my position, continuedFideo.The main thing is to relate to others.»While reminding them that with a 108e assist (best assist in club history) and an 89e goal (one more than Neymar), he continues to write the history of Paris Saint-Germain.

By Tom Binet