Did you like The French Dispatch? Wes Anderson’s next film has already been shot

A feel-good movie with an onion soundtrack, a drama set in rural America, a nugget that takes the pulse of the United States, he likes to look at the latest sensation from across the Atlantic .

Long awaited (and postponed), “The French Dispatch” is finally in French theaters. And Wes Anderson’s next film is already being shot. With an XXL cast, as usual with the director.

And ten! With The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson signs his tenth feature film as a director. And it will not be necessary to wait very long before discovering the eleventh. While presenting his new film in competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival last July, the filmmaker was actively preparing the next one.





A few weeks later, Wes Anderson was indeed in Spain to give the first turn of the crank of his new feature film. Which has long remained untitled. But according to the inescapable Bill Murray, the film would be called Asteroid City. And the story may have changed over the months.

In February 2021, Discussing Movie revealed that Michael Cera and Jeff Goldblum were in negotiations to star in the film. Which had to be a romance first before focusing on a bunch of smart teenagers. Then to become a love story again according to the information that began to circulate at the time of filming.

While Wes Anderson initially envisioned the city of Rome, the director finally opted for Spain as the backdrop for what we’re being presented with as a dramatic and romantic comedy set in Europe.

Michael Cera and Jeff Goldblum are ultimately not part of the adventure (but hasn’t Wes Anderson developed two projects in parallel?), Which will not prevent the cast from being, once again , impressive. With some newbies like Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks or Sophia Lillis, revealed by It.

No release date has yet been communicated. But since filming ended in October, it wouldn’t be surprising if Asteroid City (if that’s its title) would be ready in May, to be shown on the Croisette. .