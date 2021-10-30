DIRECT. Covid-19: Beijing closes its cinemas in the face of epidemic resumption

The essential “The epidemic resumption is confirmed” in France and begins to be felt in the hospital, underlined Friday the health agency Public Health France, which reports 5,276 cases diagnosed daily on average last week, against 4,713 the week former.

The Council of State validated on Friday the end of free “comfort” tests to detect Covid-19, rejecting several requests, including an urgent appeal from the Solidaires union against the decree ending this free service.

Friday evening, 6,534 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized in the country, against 6,400 last Friday, according to the new daily report from Public Health France. Of these patients, 283 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

The number of seriously affected people is up slightly: with 67 new entries in critical care services, 1,034 people were cared for on Friday in these units reserved for the most severe cases. 27 people died from Covid-19 between Thursday evening and Friday evening. In total, the coronavirus has killed 117,617 people in France since the start of the pandemic.

The United States could start vaccination of 5-11 year olds in the coming weeks. The US Medicines Agency (FDA) gave the green light on Friday for the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group. At least 28 million little Americans are affected.

Follow the events of the day live:

11:50. More than 44,000 deaths in September in Russia. The country recorded 44,265 deaths linked to Covid-19 in September, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday. A figure almost twice as high as that established by the government during the same period. The total death toll from the pandemic in Russia stood at nearly 450,000 deaths at the end of September, according to Rosstat, who has a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus.

11:20 am. An “exceptional result”. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire welcomed Friday a French growth of 3% in the third quarter, a result “beyond our expectations”, he commented. What factors have allowed this economic recovery leading today to a pre-crisis level? Daniel Cohen, president of the Paris School of Economics, explains everything in this article.

10:50 a.m. A memorial dedicated to the victims of the pandemic in Mexico City. Traditional altars in the style of those of the Day of the Dead, a large black wall bearing countless photos … The famous Tolsa Square in Mexico City pays tribute this year to the hundreds of thousands of victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Inaugurated on Friday at the initiative of the authorities of the Mexican capital, this “memorial-offering” in several parts was installed in the square located in the historic center of the city, better known generally for its tourists and its folk groups.

In Plaza Tolsá the ofrenda colaborativa para honrar y recodar a nuestros seres queridos that partieron a causa del COVID-19 will be encuentra. Puedes traer una foto o veladora y colocarla en el altar. Visítalas hasta el 2 de noviembre.#VolverAerte pic.twitter.com/gqT3YT0N4q – MUNAL (@MUNALmx) October 29, 2021

10:20 am. Beijing is closing some of its cinemas. The Chinese capital orders this Saturday the closure of some of its cinemas, at a time when the country is facing an epidemic rebound of Covid-19 within 100 days of its Winter Olympics.

10 hours. Decidedly, Colombia is taking Covid-19 head-on. The country will launch the vaccination of 3-11 year olds on Sunday with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. “From this October 31 (…) we open the vaccination against Covid-19 to children from 3 to 11 years old, with the Sinovac vaccine”, Colombian President Ivan Duque wrote on Friday. “The goal is to vaccinate around 7.1 million children in this age group,” said Health Minister Fernando Ruiz.



9:35 am. In Bogota, compulsory health pass for major events. The Colombian capital will impose the compulsory health pass for public events bringing together large crowds, the city’s mayor, Claudia Lopez, announced on Friday. The city, with nearly 8 million inhabitants, has been the main focus of the pandemic in the country. In recent days, she has seen the number of deaths from Covid-19 drop to zero and the number of daily infections drop considerably, as a result of a massive vaccination campaign.

9:05 am. Very first case of Covid in the Tonga Islands. The Prime Minister of the Tonga archipelago, Pohiva Tuionetoa, on Saturday warned his fellow citizens living in the main island, Tongatapu, that they risked being confined next week after the discovery of a first case of coronavirus. This small Pacific kingdom was until now one of the few countries in the world to have escaped the Covid-19 epidemic.

8:40 am. A promising solution for anyone who fears the needle … A study published Friday in the journal Science Advances reveals promising results for the anti-Covid patch. The device comes in the form of a 1cm by 1cm square, made of plastic, with over 5,000 tiny peaks on its surface, “so small you can’t even see them”, describes Dr David Muller, co. -Study author and virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia.

Less sensitive to temperatures, the patch is therefore less demanding in terms of respecting the cold chain and is therefore interesting for developing countries. Easy to administer, it does not require trained healthcare personnel and could therefore also advance vaccination around the world. Phase 1 clinical trials are planned from April.

8:20 am. 5-11 year olds soon to be vaccinated in the United States. On Friday, the United States authorized, via the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), the use of the anti-Covid vaccine from the industrialist Pfizer for children aged 5-11. At least 28 million children are affected. The first injections could be carried out as early as November.

8 hours. Lifting of the compelling reasons to go to New Caledonia. The need to have a compelling reason to travel to New Caledonia will be lifted from Monday, given the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the archipelago which no longer justifies locking its borders, said this Saturday the High Commissioner of the Republic. “Today, the incidence rates observed show that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not entail any serious health risk”, indicates Patrice Faure.

7.45 a.m. Unsuccessful applications against the end of free tests. On Friday, the Council of State validated the end of free “comfort” tests for the unvaccinated. The supreme court considers that free access to vaccination, the financial burden of free tests for the State and the evolution of the health context justify the end of the coverage.

7:30 am. The incidence rate for all ages continues to increase in France. It stood at the end of the day Friday at 56.5 against 55.9 Thursday and 48.7 a week earlier. This equates to an increase of 13.9% in one week. This data remains to be put into perspective: the number of tests carried out has dropped significantly since the end of free PCR and antigen tests known as “comfort” on October 15.