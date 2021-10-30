Discover the list of mobile phones on which the Whatsapp application will stop working from Monday

Be careful, if you have a smartphone that is more than five years old, you may no longer be able to use Whatsapp. As of November 1, the application will stop working on around 40 devices.

On its site, the social network explains that terminals equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will see their messaging deteriorate. The reason ? These operating systems were released eight and five years ago, respectively, and are therefore now considered too old to support future updates to the application.

Thus, users of these old phones will no longer be able to update, but they will still be able to use the application after November 1. However, some features will gradually become unavailable until the application stops working for good.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF OBSOLETE SMARTPHONES:





Alcatel : One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8

Apple : iPhone SE 2016, 6s and 6s Plus

Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony : Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo