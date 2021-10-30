Dusk test on Switch by jeuxvideo.com

The neo-retro FPS “Pope” is talking about him again. After a remarkable release in 2018 on PC, Dusk arrives on Switch, the console which seems the least adapted to play this type of ultra nervous title and which requires great precision in the controls. And yet …

A fluid Switch port that is surprisingly playable on the pad Dusk is such a frenzied FPS and fiercely linked to the “keyboard / mouse” duo on PC that we really wondered what it could give on Switch, a console that is not known to offer an optimal grip for shooters a little nervous. New Blood Interactive took the time to work on this port taking into account the specificities of the console, for a surprisingly successful result. Let’s be honest: it will never be as accurate as it is on PC, but a whole bunch of control options make the experience very pleasant. The game thus takes into account the gyroscope of the joy-cons, which greatly helps aiming. The right stick being used to raise or lower the glance is indeed never very precise and the possibility of adjusting its shot with a slight movement of the hands proves to be saving in many situations. The title also offers 5-level adjustable aiming aid, which again can help if you’re really struggling with the pad. Added to this are the classic stick sensitivity settings, the modification of the FOV and a large number of sliders to modify the display. In short, Dusk wants to be as open and customizable as possible and, unless you are totally resistant to FPS with the controller, you are bound to find a configuration that suits you. Note that this version introduces a weapon selection wheel – like the last Doom – which is rather practical, but sometimes lacks responsiveness. Technically, this Switch port is very much the road, with a constant 60 FPS framerate, whether in laptop or docked. Visually, the title remains of course very “retro” and it is almost impossible to detect a difference with the PC version. It’s fluid, it goes very quickly and the “horrofico-industrial” atmosphere still works just as well. Finally, be aware that this Switch version offers new content, in the form of a new arena for “Endless” mode (fights with waves of increasingly tough enemies) which takes the architecture of the central castle of Super Mario 64. A very successful “demonic” version, which gives pride of place to verticality thanks to numerous “bumpers” scattered all over the place.

Testing the original PC version

Beneath his dated playful air, Dusk is in fact a veritable factory of good surprises. In the first place, while we might believe the game to be completely devoid of a storyline, title creator David Szymanski has strived to develop a purpose and real progression in its plot. In a few words, you play as the DuskDude, a sort of treasure hunter tasked with eradicating a threat unearthed from ancient ruins. Thus, if you will have your share of strange creatures to defeat, you will also be confronted with disturbing cultists and other soldiers, during the three chapters of the game, themselves composed of ten small levels.

Retro, but not only

Despite his great polygon economy, Dusk knows how to create an extremely anxiety-provoking atmosphere that could sometimes make him flirt with the horror genre. In addition, do not believe that a technique directly resulting from the 90s prevents Dusk from offering diversity, on the contrary. From a dilapidated farm to the military complex via an alien planet, the title knows how to vary the moods and pleasures and seems in more than one respect to proclaim its unwavering love for a certain Half-Life, especially during some staging with the soldiers who are reminiscent of the memorable confrontations with the navies of the title of Valve. There is a real sense of staging and environmental storytelling in Dusk, which gives the title a scent of modernity that contrasts with its retro aspect.

But Dusk’s influence doesn’t stop at Half-Life and borrows as much from Quake as Hexen to Redneck Rampage, and gives the player a feel that one thought was almost lost in the genre: speed. Like the old-fashioned Fast FPS, the key to success in Dusk is movement.. If you’ve been leaving the genre out for 20 years, there’s no doubt that getting to grips with the game will be unsettling. Your character is sliding at a crazy speed on the ground, the enemies are numerous and your life is very limited. Dodging is therefore required and very quickly, these are memories buried for a long time that burst in your face and which leave you with a satisfied smile stuck to your lips when, in perpetual race, you have succeeded in bringing down a multitude of people. enemies with precise shots and a real sense of dodging.





A portion of Dusk level

Obviously, no automatic life regeneration here. It will be necessary to glean medkits and pieces of shield to hope to survive, but fortunately, Dusk is not stingy in arms. If certainly, we find some classics, like the large lance, the double shotgun or the sniper, other weapons are more original like this crossbow whose features pass through enemies and walls or this explosive nail gun. Each enemy has a good way to use its arsenal, so the regular change of weapon will be required to optimize your course. If the bestiary is not extremely varied, the presence of enemies with different characteristics forces the player to switch between the 9 available weapons to be the most efficient, adding yet an additional dose of frenzy to a game that relies on the action, sublimated by really exhilarating shooting sensations.

It is also in its construction that Dusk allows the player to never catch their breath. Each level can on average be completed in less than 10 minutes and most will require you to collect colored keys to open the corresponding doors.. It will therefore sometimes be necessary to go back and forth to get a pass at the other end of the map. However, the intelligence of Dusk’s level design allows the player to never be lost and, if you don’t want to poke around every corner of the maps to unearth their secrets, you will rarely have the feeling of going in circles to find their way. recover a key or find a door. At the end of each level, you will be able to observe a summary of your time, the number of creatures killed and the secrets discovered, enough to give ideas to speedrunners who can choose from 5 difficulty modes.

With the exception of a few small minor bugs, it’s hard to fault Dusk for anything. which, despite its aesthetic and retro feel, remains terribly modern, well constructed, frantic and served by a high-end sound design and an original soundtrack, signed Andrew Hulshult, which is reminiscent of the job accomplished by Trent Reznor on Quake. We could hardly find fault with the classicism of multiplayer, which offers only a Deathmatch and which does not match the creativity of the campaign, but Dusk does so well the rest that we almost forget his small faults.

Strong points A technically solid Switch port (constant 60 FPS)

Lots of control options to make the pad comfortable to grip

A brand new “Super Mario 64” arena for Endless mode

Incredible shooting sensations

Intelligent level design

A real sense of staging and varied environments

Excellent atmosphere

Impeccable soundtrack and sound design

A vibrant and successful tribute to the FPS of the 90s Weak points Despite the efforts, the handling remains less precise than with the keyboard / mouse

Limited interest in secrets

Barely exploited scenario

A graphic style which, inevitably, will divide.

We promise: if you accept the “retro” graphic style which can inevitably divide, Dusk is probably the best FPS of the Nintendo Switch. This port is indeed of excellent quality, with a constant framerate at 60 FPS and very flexible handling. The combination of a more permissive aim and the use of the gyroscope indeed offers excellent sensations. If you don’t know the original on PC and don’t fear pad FPS, go for it. For those who have already spent a few dozen hours on the original game, the purchase may be worth it if you want to enjoy a “take out” version.