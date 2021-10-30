ECOWAS organizes an extraordinary summit on November 7 to rule on Mali and Guinea

In just one week, West African heads of state will meet for an extraordinary summit. This is RFI information. An ECOWAS summit is indeed scheduled for November 7 to rule on the evolution of the transition in Guinea where a delegation visited on Friday. But at the center of the discussions, there will also and above all be the transition in Mali while the tension has risen a notch in recent days between the ECOWAS and the junta in power.

The phone has rang a lot in recent days between Accra and the capitals of the region. The Ghanaian authorities, who hold the rotating presidency of the sub-regional organization, have consulted the heads of state to organize an urgent summit on the evolution of the situation in Mali and Guinea.

The presidents have given their agreement and a date has now been set: the summit will take place on November 7 in Accra, according to several sources. That day, it will be about the transition in Guinea, while relations with Conakry seem to have calmed down somewhat. The Malian transition is also on the agenda.

Visiting Bamako on October 17, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a message of firmness regarding the authorities’ respect for the electoral calendar. The presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for February 27. However, the leaders of the junta in power repeat that they want to organize a national meeting before fixing the date of the elections. The tension rose a notch this week with the expulsion on Monday of the representative of the sub-regional organization in Bamako by the Malian government.

This Sunday, the military junta must give the ECOWAS a timetable. Will it be considered admissible by the heads of state of the region? If not, could stricter sanctions be considered? This is the whole point of the summit next Sunday.