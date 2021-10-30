Ed Sheeran and Elton John call each other every day … Nolwenn Leroy is a fan of Corinne Masiero …

October 29, 2021

Britney Spears is (again) on vacation

While her worries seem to fade away and will (hopefully) soon be a distant memory, Britney Spears takes time to recharge her batteries! The popstar is indeed once again on vacation, this time on “a private island”.

“It’s nice here but it’s way too hot,” she commented on Instagram caption of a photo of her on the tarmac, and a video where she flies over the island in a helicopter. And the least we can say is that the place is truly heavenly!

Nolwenn Leroy is a fan of Corinne Masiero

For Nolwenn Leroy, Corinne Masiero is a “punk” who “feels good”. The singer revealed to RTL that she was a fan of the actress, not only for her role in Captain Marleau, but also for her attitude which she finds refreshing in a sclerotic world.

“But I also adored her at the César, because Corinne is a punk. Once again, she is someone who goes to the heart of her position and she has that merit, precisely in a society, today, more and more sanitized, where you can no longer say anything. We have the impression that the more time passes, the more we go back. Corinne she does good sometimes, precisely there, on a very stilted ceremony. And once again, we are not judging what she says, or what she does not say, ”she explains to the journalist.

Nolwenn Leroy will be in this evening Captain Marleau, alongside, of course, Corinne Masiero.