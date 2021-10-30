Ed Sheeran anguished by his fatherhood, he asks for advice from … Nagui!

Guest on the set of Taratata on France 2, on October 29, 2021, Ed Sheeran sang his single Shivers from his third album Equals (released Friday). Curious about the lyrics of the song First Times, Nagui asked the singer about his very first times. Having welcomed a little girl named Lyra Antarctica (born in 2020 from her relationship with Cherry Seaborn), the 30-year-old British artist has revealed tender secrets about his first experience as a father.

Before he became a father, Ed Sheeran explained that he was not the type to stress. He thought fatherhood was a long, quiet river. But once he welcomed his baby girl, the singer quickly realized that life wasn’t that simple. “Everything that is said about having a child is true. But they hide things from us, they talk to us about a new love, except that it’s worry“, he said. And to continue:”We worry a lot more. I am much more anxious than before. “He does everything he can to keep his daughter from running the risk of injuring herself. He then explained that if his little Lyra approaches a catch, he rushes to save her from any mishap.





Amused by the singer’s confidences, Nagui gave him some advice on fatherhood: “I have four children, and to relax on that …“The latter did not have time to answer that Ed Sheeran then interrupted him by finishing his sentence.”It never gets better?“, asked the interpreter of Shape of you. To which Nagui retorted, teasingly: “No never. It will never stop.“

Lately the invitations on French television sets have failed Ed Sheeran. Following his participation in the final of The Voice All Stars, the singer contracted Covid-19. “Hi guys. Quick note to let you know I unfortunately tested positive for Covid so I am self-isolating now and following government guidelines“, he said on his Instagram account on October 24.