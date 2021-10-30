Eight cryptocurrencies with great growth potential in 2021-22

With the price of bitcoin breaking its all-time high twice in 2021, the cryptocurrency market has once again shown optimism, with analysts predicting new highs for the market’s major cryptocurrencies.

However, while cryptocurrencies are all the rage, it is not easy to determine which ones represent the best investments.

Intense volatility, with aggressive highs often accompanied by sharp drops, scares the most cautious users. However, for Rubens Neistein, Business Manager at CoinPayments, eight cryptocurrencies still have great potential for appreciation in 2021.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency still tops investment preferences.

Even with its well-known volatility, including losses in mid-September 2021 due to external shocks, this cryptocurrency continues to break valuation records.

The most optimistic projections indicate that it is expected to exceed the $ 100,000 mark by the end of the year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is also suffering from the reaction of the cryptocurrency market to the global economic downturn. But before its collapse in September, the digital currency was showing highs, thanks in large part to its platform upgrade.

The asset is expected to break above its all-time high and stabilize at $ 4,000.

Polkadot (DOT)

Between May and July, this asset experienced a sharp drop in price after breaking its all-time high of $ 49.80. However, the next two months saw a strong rally, with value growing 256% and capitalization 66% higher than Ethereum over the period.

The data shows a steady upward trend, which puts the currency in the spotlight of investors.





Cardano (ADA)

In early September 2021, Cardano peaked in value, being valued at $ 2.96. Granted, there has been a slight drop since then, but the price is still well above the $ 0.17 recorded on the first day of the year.

Cardano has the power to mobilize its community and the trend is to further increase its value, especially with the launch of its new platform.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin has established itself as an important cryptocurrency in the market. It can be used both as a payment method and as a utility token for possible broker commissions and is the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), currently the second largest blockchain platform on the market.

The cryptocurrency enjoyed strong appreciation in early 2021, hit a low between May and July, but continues to recover and is expected to end the year higher.

Uniswap (UNI)

This is the governance token of the decentralized exchange of the same name, which has already completed its first year of operation in September 2021. Priced at less than $ 4 in December 2020, it traded up to 43.16 USD early May.

The downturn that hit the cryptocurrency market between May and July had an impact on the price, but the asset is already recovering and is expected to rise by the end of the year.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

This is another native governance token of a decentralized exchange of the same name. Its trajectory follows the same trend as that of its competitor Uniswap. That is, an aggressive rise in the first months of 2021, with a peak ($ ​​42.59 at the end of April) and a sharp drop from May to July.

Digital currency is on the mend and the launch of the new NFT market is expected to drive growth.

Theta (THETA)

Launched in 2019, Theta is a governance token for the platform of the same name that functions as a peer-to-peer content and video exchange. In March 2021, the asset valuation was so large that it reached 17,000% growth in one year and ranked among the top ten digital currencies.

The value has retreated a bit since April, but the cryptocurrency has potential for the remainder of 2021.