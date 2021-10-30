Elizabeth II at rest: new announcement from Buckingham, the queen deprived of her hobbies

Not only has she had to give up a trip to Ireland, then her trip to Scotland for COP26, but she has to rest for another two weeks. Friday, October 29, 2021, in the early evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II will limit her royal activities to at least two more weeks. An announcement that follows his brief hospitalization in London on October 20.

On Twitter, the specialist reporter from Daily Mail Rebecca English clarified: “I’m told the Queen remains in a good mood – indeed, she recorded her speech at COP26 this afternoon and will continue with light tasks. However, his schedule is deliberately light for next week. Sources insist that it is only a ‘reasonable precaution’ of his doctors.“Despite everything, the 95-year-old sovereign is determined to take part in the traditional commemoration of the Armistice, at the Cenotaph in London, on November 14. Until then, she will be able to continue the videoconferences from her Windsor Castle, as she has been able to do in recent days.





On the other hand, the Queen finds herself deprived of two of her favorite pastimes: riding horses and walking her beloved corgis. According to information from Sun, Elizabeth II is “a little uncomfortable“and has been refraining from getting back into the saddle since the end of the summer. Another major deprivation, the queen would not have walked her beloved dogs since his visit to the hospital last week. However, walking with her furry companions in the gardens of Windsor is one of his essential habits!

As a reminder, three dogs share the life of the sovereign: her latest dorgi Candy, from a long line of royal dogs, but also two young corgis who were given to her by her son Prince Andrew last spring, shortly before. the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Failing to be able to go to Glasgow for the COP26, where she could have found Prince Albert of Monaco and his young children, Elizabeth II will be represented by her son and heir Prince Charles, who will deliver the opening speech.