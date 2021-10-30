Elizabeth II weakened: this scary news about the queen’s state of health

Concern within the Firm. This Friday, October 29, Buckingham Palace shared some scary news about the health of Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

A break is needed for His Royal Highness. While she will celebrate his 70th anniversary of reign – the longest in the history of the United Kingdom – in 2022, and after a beginning of the month on the hats of wheel, Her Majesty Elizabeth II faces a disappointment. For the past few days, his health has been worrying and the latest news is unlikely to reassure many people. Indeed, this Friday, October 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen of England must stay at rest for at least two weeks. His planned trips are therefore canceled. A period of respite to which she is forced to follow a brief hospitalization on the night of October 20 to 21, 2021.

Her Majesty Elizabeth II then took some exams at Edward VII Private Hospital in central London. She was finally able to return to Windsor Castle, where she has remained since the onset of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Only problem for this monarch who likes to stay productive, even at 95 ? She was forced to cancel two trips much to her chagrin. The first in Northern Ireland and the second at COP26 on climate. “Following a notice advising her to rest, the queen performs light tasks at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty regrettably decided not to travel to Glasgow to attend the reception of COP26 on Monday November 1st.“For the time being, no further news about his health has been revealed.

Her Majesty Elizabeth II at complete rest?

But if travel is prohibited during this period of rest, out of the question for the sovereign to stand idly by. As the palace specified this Friday, October 29, Her Majesty Elizabeth II will still pursue “light tasks“, once again, from Windsor. The proof of flawless productivity: this Thursday, October 28, she presented the gold medal for poetry to the poet David Constantine and ensured some commitments by videoconference. Not surprisingly, however , concern remains on the side of the members of the royal family of England, even on the other side of the Atlantic.

