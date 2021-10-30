Emmanuel Macron announces a “real strategic partnership” with Indonesia in the Indo-Pacific zone

Find here all of our live # G20
On the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, the British Prime Minister warned that London was ready to activate for the first time a legal recourse before the European Union to settle its dispute with France over fishing licenses.
Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rome for the G20. The Head of State was welcomed by the President of the Italian Council, Mario Draghi. On the program of this new summit: the fight against Covid-19, global economic recovery, and above all climate. Follow our live.
The opening of COP26 is tomorrow. Leaders and protesters from all over the world are arriving in Glasgow.
After Ardèche, Gard and Lozère, Météo-France this morning placed the Var in orange “rain-flood” vigilance.
New Caledonia relaxes (a little) its measures against Covid-19. The need to have a compelling reason to travel to the archipelago will be lifted on Monday.
