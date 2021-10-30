Ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik accused of assaulting model Gigi Hadid’s mother

MALAISE – The celebrity press reveals that Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have separated because of a violent argument between the singer and the model’s mother. The former member of the One Direction group, who was fined Wednesday and a period of 360 days of probation, denies the allegations against him.

They were one of the sexiest couples on the planet. Reacting to information circulating in the press people, the American model Gigi Hadid, 26, and the British singer Zayn Malik, 28, ex-member of the boyband One Direction, confirmed their separation Thursday evening. After meeting in 2015, these two icons lived an episode romance, marked by the birth in September 2020 of a little girl named Khai. A break like so many others in the kingdom of the stars? Not quite…

An argument in Gigi’s absence

According to TMZ, the couple would have made this decision following a violent argument between Zayn Malik and Yolanda, the mother of the model, who then lodged a complaint. According to court documents, which the site obtained, the altercation took place on September 29, at the couple’s home in Pennsylvania, while the young woman was absent. For some unexplained reason, the singer would have lost his temper before calling her “fucking Dutch slut“and order him to”stay away“of his daughter. He then allegedly pushed Yolanda Hadid against a dresser, causing her to “mental distress and physical pain”.

A 360-day probationary period

But that’s not all. TMZ reveals that Zayn Malik is accused of having “harassed“the mother of her daughter while in Paris at the time of the incident.”Wear your balls and defend your mate in front of your motherfucker in my house!“, he would have yelled at him by phone. Zayn Malik, who did not dispute the harassment facts, was fined Wednesday and sentenced to 90 days probation for each of the four charges against him, or 360 days in all. The singer, who is prohibited from approaching his mother-in-law, will also have to follow an anger management and information program against domestic violence.

I hope Yolanda reconsiders her false claims and works to resolve these family issues in private.– Zayn Malik, in a statement to TMZ

Following the publication of this information, Zayn Malik contacted TMZ directly. “I categorically deny hitting Yolanda Hadid and, for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details. I hope Yolanda reconsiders her false claims and works to resolve these family issues in private.“, he declared in a statement addressed to the people site. Faced with the scale taken by the case on social networks, Zayn Malik then addressed his fans. “As you all know, I am a secret person and I really want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up. A place where personal family matters aren’t thrown onto the world stage for everyone to take apart“, he wrote on Twitter.

“In an effort to protect this space for her, I agreed not to dispute any claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner, who entered our house while my partner was absent several weeks ago“, adds the singer, without citing the name of Yolanda. “I do hope, however, that the harsh words we exchanged will allow all concerned to be healed and, more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.“, he concludes. Gigi Haddid, for his part, has still not reacted publicly to the affair.

