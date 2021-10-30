Facebook becomes Meta, Pixel 6 tests, AirPods and MacBook Pro … the summary of the tech news of the week

In the turmoil of recent weeks (not to say the past few years), Facebook wants to change. On the occasion of his conference Connect, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has announced its intention to stake everything on the metaverse and its new name: Meta. Social networks keep their names, but ex-Facebook products will gradually change their identity. A few days earlier, Google launched its Pixel 6s as Apple released its new MacBook Pro M1 Pro / M1 Max and third-generation AirPods. We tested them.

Here is a summary of the news of the week

Goodbye Facebook, it’s Meta’s turn

The social network Facebook is still called Facebook, the Facebook company is now called Meta.

On the occasion of his major conference Connect, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Thursday evening the new name of the company he founded in 2005. His objective is clear, gradually detaching all the activities of his group from the social network which, for several years, has multiplied scandals. Zuckerberg notably announced the upcoming creation of a new Meta account which will allow the use of its products without having an account on one of its social networks. Some products, like the Oculus Quest or the Facebook Portal, will also become the Meta Quest and Meta Portal. The name Facebook is disappearing almost everywhere. In the future, Mark Zuckerberg also relies heavily on the metaverse, a virtual world that he sees as the future of the Internet.

“Meta”: Facebook changes its name … to try to make a new start

“Project Cambria”: Mark Zuckerberg Unveils AR / VR Headset Ready for Mixed Reality

Meta, ex-Facebook, prepares a smartwatch with a camera for video calls





Google thinks of folding tablets and smartphones

Between February and March 2022, Google will release Android 12L, the first major update to Android 12. Its new features should be fairly light on smartphones, but on tablets and folding devices, Android 12L could be one of the most recent updates. most important in the history of Google’s operating system. The entire interface will be redesigned to no longer leave a void on large screens, one of Android’s big flaws today. A first beta will be released in December.

With Android 12L, Google is finally tackling folding tablets and smartphones

Windows 11 Store is coming to Windows 10

Members of Microsoft’s Insider program still running Windows 10 have benefited from a new version of the Microsoft Store modeled on the Windows 11 store this week. The extension of this novelty to PCs that will not be updated for a long time is a good news for developers. The new Microsoft Store allows all applications (including Win32), the presence of third-party stores and the possibility of paying with an alternative solution, without commission. It could establish itself as a must in the Microsoft ecosystem. No need to go looking for an application on the web.

The Windows 11 app store is coming soon … on Windows 10

Pixel 6 Pro, MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 … soaring tests

This week, 01net.com also offered you lots of tests on the latest products from Apple and Google.

Powerful, durable 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max review, the near-perfect Pro laptop

AirPods 3 test, Apple improves the magic of its true wireless headphones … at a high price

Google Pixel 6 Pro review: the magic happens again, this smartphone excels almost everywhere

01net.com looks forward to seeing you next Saturday for a new update on weekly news.