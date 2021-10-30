Facebook Portal Go test: a battery-powered assistant for Whatsapp and Messenger

Facebook is abandoning the “photo frame” appearance for this new version of the Portal. No base is provided, the device is self-sufficient. This time, it is impossible to position it as we see fit, it must be installed horizontally.

The Portal Go adopts a very different aesthetic from the previous version, which could be oriented vertically or horizontally.

On the other hand, it follows you from one room to another thanks to its handle and its integrated battery. You just need to put it on its station to fully charge it, in order to benefit from 5 hours of video calls or 14 hours of audio playback; in any case, this is what Facebook announces. The circular tip of the docking station is not very ergonomic and does not systematically charge the device. We would have preferred a magnetic system to facilitate the positioning of the smart-display on its base.

Battery operation is very appreciable for this type of product, even if the charging tip is not the most ergonomic.

Dressed in a gray fabric, the Portal Go conceals a sound system made up of three speakers. On its edges, two tweeters produce high-pitched sounds; at his back, a woofer takes care of the serious. The device retains its 10.1-inch screen and four microphones, already present on the standard Portal. Its appearance, however, makes it difficult to read or navigate on the screen, the latter obviously not tilting.

The Portal Go is compact and its format simplifies transport.

A power button is placed on the back of the smart-dispay, while three other controls are present on the top of the device. Two of them allow you to adjust the sound level and the third deactivates microphone and camera.

And if that’s not enough, a somewhat coarse cover can be manually slid in front of the lens. A reassuring option for some users, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that shook Facebook in 2018.

The controls, placed on top of the screen, can be operated while the user is wearing the device.

Anyway, the Portal Go retains its appeal, which is none other than its smart camera (gone from 13 Mpx to 12 Mpx on this model). With a 125 ° field of vision, it follows the user in his movements so that he remains in the frame. Likewise, the camera zooms in and out to adapt this frame to the number of interlocutors present.

Once the camera is revealed, the microphone is automatically activated.

Functions and applications In all, four different profiles can be installed on the smart-display, each with their own contacts and preferences. To maintain a little privacy, it is also possible to limit access to this information by means of a four-digit code; a second can also be configured to unlock the screen.

It is possible to lock the smart-display with a code.



When plugging in Portal Go for the first time, the device installs the latest available update. And like a smartphone or tablet, you have to connect the smart-display to the Wi-Fi network for the download to begin. Connection that the device sometimes loses unexpectedly. Then begins a waltz of requests for identification to the networks. First of all, Facebook, Whatsapp and Workplace (Facebook’s professional network). It is obviously possible to refuse certain connections, but the device then loses its usefulness, its main advantage being video calls.

The user must check the social networks that interest him.

Once identified, the user finds his contacts on the smart-display and can identify some as favorites. On Messenger, calls can include up to 8 people, when Whatsapp includes 4, user included. During the call, different options can be activated: use filters, read stories, play together, etc. Note that it is also not possible to send written messages via these platforms; which we believe is sorely lacking.

Even during a call, Portal Go follows you on the move and can be placed anywhere in the house.

The Portal Go also asks you to sign in to Amazon. Why ? Because once again, it is the voice assistant Alexa, developed by the American giant, which was chosen by Facebook to integrate its Portal range. The user can ask him to set an alarm clock, give him the weather forecast or turn on the radio. Alexa can also be used as an interface to control the connected equipment present in the house. But the use of the voice assistant is not the most intuitive. For example, when Alexa launches the radio, it is not possible to change the frequency. You must therefore ask him for a specific radio from the start. Once launched, the radio plays in the background, but the window disappears from the screen. You must then display the drop-down menu at the bottom of the screen to access it or ask Alexa to stop the radio. The same goes for the alarm functionality. Once the time arrives, the Portal Go starts to ring, but no window appears on the screen and it is impossible to stop the alarm clock with the commands of the Portal: only Alexa can stop the massacre. And to use basic applications, network identification requests are resuming. These are the photos posted on Facebook that appear in the album or those from your Instagram account. Otherwise, it is also possible to transfer photos from a smartphone using the Portal application. A somewhat obsolete system that reminds us of how iTunes works. The same applies to the calendar: the user has the choice between connecting to his Google Calendar or his Outlook. Besides these main applications, it is possible to download others. Among them, Zoom, BlueJeans, Webex and soon Microsoft Teams complete the videoconferencing experience. They bring a professional dimension to the use of Portal Go, which can take on the role of a second screen on your desktop. Applications to follow the news are also available for download; as well as music apps with Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. But the list of those absent is long, too long. Instagram, which Facebook has yet bought, does not have its application on Portal Go. No video on demand service (MyCanal, Prime Video, Molotov) or YouTube application either, while the 10.1 inches of the screen would be sufficient to watch series and videos. It also lacks some VOIP services like Skype. The smart-display offers shortcuts to these platforms, somewhat unnecessary, it must be said, since they simply redirect to the browser. Note that the Amazon Echo Show 10 has Netflix and Molotov services on its screen.

All downloaded applications and shortcuts are grouped together in the “Applications” tab.

Finally, we also regret the lack of fluidity of the smart-display during certain orders. Latencies slow down the experience, whether it’s scrolling through photos, opening an app, exiting it, or even unlocking the device. The not very intuitive interface does not improve this experience. We find ourselves several times having to look for a basic functionality, easily accessible on other devices of this range. Screen The Portal Go abandons the large black stripes that the Portal used to display. The new version has a 10.1 inch screen displaying 800 x 1280 px and offers the possibility of automatically adjusting the brightness according to the environment of the device. With a temperature reaching 6459 K, the smart-display does much better than its predecessor and approaches the expected 6500 K (video standard). The colorimetry is also improved on this model. Our probe reveals a Delta E of 4; knowing that below 3, the eye is not able to detect colorimetric drift. This smart-display thus has a well-calibrated screen, which can be improved. Failures remain on certain colors, such as blue and magenta, which turn out to be too dull.

Colorimetric drifts are observed on the Portal Go screen.