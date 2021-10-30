Facebook’s Meta Watch leaked, Oculus renamed Meta in turn and Pixel 6 out of stock

Did not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Friday, October 29: Facebook’s Meta Watch appears in pictures, Oculus renamed Meta by Facebook and out of stock on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Meta Watch: Leak Unveils Facebook’s Connected Watch

While the Facebook group announced its new name, Meta on Thursday, it seems that the firm’s projects are not geared only towards the metaverse and virtual reality. The agency Bloomberg has indeed obtained information on a future connected watch in preparation within Meta. Called for the moment Meta Watch, it would be equipped with a photo sensor housed, like on the iPhone, in a slight notch. For now, it is not yet clear what the characteristics of the watch will be, but the presence of a photo module could indicate that it would be used for video calls on WhatsApp or Messenger.

Facebook’s Oculus Quest to become Meta Quest: Oculus brand disappears

Still on the side of the Meta group, the first consequences of the name change are becoming known. The Oculus brand, bought in 2014 by the Facebook group, will thus disappear as the technical manager of Meta indicated on Facebook. From now on, Oculus headsets will be known under the Meta brand and the Oculus Quest will be renamed Meta Quest. It is also through virtual reality headsets that Meta will begin by diving into the metaverse with the announcement, by Mark Zuckerberg, of a future high-end VR headset.





The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are already victims of their success: we will have to wait

Introduced last week by Google, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have received tremendous enthusiasm from consumers. So much so that, since their announcement, they are regularly out of stock. Thus, the Pixel 6 is no longer available on Google’s own store, while the Pro version is only offered on the waiting list. It will ultimately be necessary to be patient to find the two smartphones at retailers where the two devices are also unavailable, whether at Boulanger or at Fnac.

More than two years after its last models, Apple has renewed its wireless headphones. Always with an open-fit format, these AirPods 3 are enriched with functions inherited from the Pro version.

