Faced with inflation, unsurprisingly the ECB is procrastinating and “thinking”.

Here is a nice statement from our international Christine Lagarde about inflation which, I remind you, is necessarily temporary which is obvious, because if it was not temporary we would have to increase interest rates, or the ECB doesn’t want to because she can’t raise rates.

Suddenly … ECB: the inflation surge will be “longer than expected” but temporary, according to Lagarde.

I find the formula very beautiful …

“Even though the current rise in inflation will last longer than expected, we expect it to slow down over the next year,” said Christine Lagarde after the regular board meeting governors who decided to maintain all its measures to support the economy. “The rise in inflation reflects the combination of three factors”, namely the “sharp rise in energy prices”, “the increase in demand linked to the reopening of the economy” and the effects of the “VAT in Germany,” she added. However, “we predict that the influence of these factors will diminish during the year 2022”, affirmed the president.





Lagarde is not talking here about the long-term factors that have a lasting impact on inflation, namely the energy transition and the fact of course that the energy AND ecological transition are very inflationary transitions.

Lagarde knows it as I know it.

If Lagarde does not say it, it is because she does not want to say it. Or we have reached unsuspected heights in terms of incompetence.

I do not believe this is the case.

Lagarde deliberately conceals the risk of inflation.

It must be said that the Germans are difficult to handle on this subject.

Charles SANNAT

