    Fatal accident in Saint-Pierre: a biker died

    A dramatic accident occurred this Saturday afternoon on the four lanes of Saint-Pierre. A collision between a car and a motorcycle led to the death of the pilot of the two-wheeler.

    A 62-year-old biker was killed this afternoon in an accident in the south of the island. The accident occurred at the Ravine Blanche exit, in the Saint-Pierre – Saint-Louis direction. The collision between the vehicle and the motorcycle occurred in the early afternoon.

    Arrived on the scene, the emergency services noted the death of the pilot of the two-wheeler. The police were dispatched to the scene.

    The circumstances of the drama

    According to the first observations, the motorcycle struck a car which was traveling very slowly because of the traffic jams which took place on the four lanes of Saint-Pierre. Slowdowns which were caused by another accident that occurred earlier on the Saint-Etienne River bridge, seven kilometers away. An accident this time without seriousness.


    Modified circulation

    In order to carry out the findings in Saint-Pierre, traffic was stopped on the four-lane in this sector. A detour has been set up by the Ravine Blanche exit ramp. A big traffic jam has formed. Traffic was restored around 4:30 p.m.

    Several accidents in the south

    In addition to the fatal collision in Saint-Pierre, and the accident which occurred on the Saint-Etienne River bridge, a car left the road at the 19th km at Le Tampon. In question, the wet road which caused the vehicle to slip. A slightly injured person was taken to the hospital in the Holy Land.


