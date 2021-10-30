Fauve Hautot kisses Tayc, viewers are set on fire

“It’s cuddly”. This is how Tayc describes his relationship with Fauve Hautot in Dancing with the Stars. If the couple is every week in third place on the podium, it is not for nothing. In addition to their consistently excellent performances, the dancer and her candidate have a very rare chemistry on the stage. Games of looks, smirks, strategically positioned hands… It’s simple, Tayc and Fauve Hautot are undoubtedly the couple most in agreement of this new season of Dance with the stars.

An osmosis that has never escaped the members of the jury, who take pleasure in recalling it every week. “She doesn’t hesitate to tell me to get closer, to touch her … But it’s professional, it’s quiet, we are adults. She really liked that I had no shame in looking her in the eye to create something. It’s super fluid between us ”, admitted the singer to Télé-Loisirs at the very beginning of the season.





But nevertheless, certain gestures, certain glances do not deceive. And this Friday, October 29 in Dance with the stars, the couple offered a frenzied jive to viewers. So furious that at the turn of a small rebound, Tayc grabbed Fauve Hautot in his arms and she gave him a little kiss on the mouth before leaving. A very cuddly sequence, which ended with a charming wink from the musician to the camera. On social networks, many Internet users reacted to this tense moment.

“Volunteer or not?”, “Level (…)

