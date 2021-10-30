More

    FC Barcelona – Deportivo Alavés: the official lineups

    A new era is emerging for FC Barcelona. For the first since the dismissal of Ronald Koeman from his bench, the Catalan club, which remains on two consecutive defeats (during the Clasico against Real Madrid (1-2) and against Rayo Vallecano (0-1)) must imperatively be raise in La Liga. Currently ninth in the Spanish Championship, Barcelona face Alavés, who came out of the red zone, in Matchday 12. For his first team composition, Sergi Barjuan must compose without Fati, de Jong, Pedri, Roberto and the French winger Dembélé.


    With many youngsters called up in the squad, the interim coach decided to line up a 4-3-3 with a classic defense made up of Alba, Pique, Garcia and Mingueza. In front of them, Busquets, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. The Dest-Aguero-Memphis trio will occupy the forefront of the attack. For his part, Alavés will evolve in 4-4-2 with in particular the presence of the French Lejeune in central defense and of the Joselu-Edgar duo at the forefront. Injured during the victory against Elche (1-0), Alavés goalkeeper Pacheco is absent for this meeting.

    FC Barcelona : ter Stegen – Alba, Piqué, Garcia, Mingueza – Gavi, Busquets, Nico – Dest, Aguero, Memphis

    Deportivo Alavés : Sivera – Navarro, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte – Moya, Loum – Pons, Rioja – Joselu, Edgar


