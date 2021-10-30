Five questions to understand the crisis between the Gulf countries and Lebanon

DECRYPTION – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait recalled their ambassadors to Lebanon. A decision that reflects deeper dissensions.

What happened ?

In a video of the show Barlaman shaab (“ The People’s Parliament ») Broadcast on October 25 on the channel’s social networks Al-Jazeera Lebanese Information Minister Georges Kurdahi describes the war in Yemen “absurd“. Since the end of March 2015, an Arab-Sunni coalition led by Saudi Arabia has come to the aid of Yemeni loyalists in the face of the Houthi rebels supported by Iran. Georges Kurdahi further adds that the Houthis are defending themselves “in the face of external aggression” and “their homes, villages, weddings and burials were bombedBy the coalition.

On Wednesday, on Lebanese television, he assures us that his words reflect his “ personal opinion And that they were registered on August 5, 2021, that is to say before his appointment as minister on September 10, and at the same time he believes that he does not have to apologize. Friday, October 29, Saudi Arabia decides to recall its ambassador Walid Boukari and to expel within 48 hours his