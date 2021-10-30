Florent Pagny and his wife: the departure of their children was “very, very hard”

Like all parents, Florent Pagny and his wife Azucena were saddened to see their children leave the house. The singer, who has just announced his return to France after a decried tax exile in Portugal, confided on the subject in an interview with Gala.

Happy to have spent an unexpected six-month confinement with his children, Inca (25 years old) and Aël (22 years old), in their family home in France, Florent Pagny savored all the more this moment as his offspring left the nest. “We are a close-knit family, we spent a lot of time together. When they both left at the same time, six years ago, it was tough. Very difficult“, says the singer, who will celebrate his 60th birthday next November. His daughter lives in New York, where she does photography, while her son seems to alternate between Paris – where he spent his pilot’s license – and the Latin America, with his sweetheart.





Mother hen, Azucena also readily confesses that the departure of her children was hard to take. “So hard that at this time, we managed not to spend three days in a row in the same place. And especially not to be alone at home, with empty rooms“, she says. While they announced to come back to live in France, Florent Pagny and his wife got used to living only two. The singer, who leaves the disc The future, intends to savor this married life away from show business. “I’ve been doing albums, concerts for years … I’m going to slow down“, he swears. And no doubt the door will always be open to his children if they want to spend some time at home.

