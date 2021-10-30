Foot OM – Payet in the France team, he will have to deserve it

A strong man of OM at the start of the season, Dimitri Payet could take the opportunity to join the Blues in November. Does he deserve it?

Considered indispensable by Jorge Sampaoli, Dimitri Payet is used continuously even when he no longer really has his legs. It was screaming against Nice, where it was very difficult to know if he was on the pitch at times, even if it was from him that the flash for the equalizer came. A random performance that has always been the weak point of the Reunion, sometimes able to disappear from certain meetings. If Payet really wants to return to the France team, he will have to show a whole different face according to Bruno Irlès, former professional of AS Monaco, current coach of Quevilly, and especially consultant for Canal +.





Payet, the international level?

” Payet is the decisive player in Ligue 1 at the moment. But in the 30th minute we were like: “But where is Payet?” That means we hadn’t seen him in the game yet, he hadn’t touched a ball. He was decisive. But at one point, we saw him take a free kick and we thought, “Here, he’s here.” Then he took a corner and he scored after. For an international, we expect more in the 90 minutes. If I think coach Didier Deschamps can call him back? No, not at the moment. An international must have more than stats. Stats are not enough, he must have more. He must also be influential in the game, in good times and in bad times. In terms of statistics, I have nothing to say, it is there, it is important and it is essential. But for me, it’s not an international level match. Let’s see if Payet will be decisive all season. It is often on alternating current. There he is very good, he is decisive, but I don’t think he will be all season long », warned Bruno Irlès, for whom we should clearly not bet everything on Dimitri Payet on the side of OM. For the moment, Jorge Sampaoli does not really have a choice, the offensive animation being rather poor when the former of FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne is not on the field.