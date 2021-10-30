Football / Ligue 1. Frédéric Antonetti after FC Metz

Frédéric Antonetti, FC Metz coach : “We entered this match very timidly, we were tense. When we are tense, we let the opponent gain confidence because we do not know whether to give up. And on the offensive side, we don’t give too much help to the carrier. Still, I think the draw is fair. Saint-Étienne sometimes dominated us in the passing game but we were able to respond. We had a lot of situations spoiled by poor control, a bad cross, a lack of presence in front of the goal. The two big saves, it is the goalkeeper of Saint-Étienne who makes them, on the head of Kiki Kouyaté and the strike of Opa Nguette. Afterwards, we have to improve in the game. I think we play a lot more liberated outside. In defense, the presence of Kiki Kouyaté did a lot of good, which meant that we were a little more solid. Khazri’s goal? A goalkeeper must be there to anticipate the balls in depth. He made a classy gesture, well done. I know from Bastia that he is a great player. The absence of Udol? He had four stitches in his shin after colliding with Centonze in training. It will resume next week. “



