Football PSG – PSG: Between Messi and Neymar, Kalimuendo can already be seen

On loan for the second consecutive season to Racing Club de Lens, Arnaud Kalimuendo has great ambitions. The striker under contract with Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to win there as a center-forward.

Performing during the summer preparation, Arnaud Kalimuendo thought to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season. At least until this victory in Reims (2-0), during which the striker suffered the return of the holders. ” On this match, there was almost the entire group, remembered the Parisian titi in L’Equipe. I am on the bench and I do not enter. So I said to myself that I had to leave Paris to continue playing and improving. A decision taken on August 29, just before the transfer window closed.

” Yeah, but I knew Lens was there and waiting for me, he explained following a first loan with the Sang et Or last season. I was in contact with them and I knew the best thing that could happen to me was to come back here. As a result, Arnaud Kalimuendo left on loan to Racing Club de Lens, this time without an option to buy. A sign that the Ile-de-France management is counting on him in the future? ” I do not know. I don’t think about that, dodged the person concerned. Coming to Lens, I focused on my season, on the group. I do not take the lead. I will have time to think about it again. “Nevertheless, the Bleuet can not help thinking about his training club.





” It’s possible “

” It’s all about performance, that’s all. When I play a match with Lens, I don’t think about what they will think of Paris, I think first of doing good for Lens. But I know I can only be a winner, especially when we’re second here “, Recognized Arnaud Kalimuendo, convinced that the Parisian march is not too high. ” It’s not impossible, but it’s one of the best teams in the world. How many are there like that? Everyone has their story. I write it with Lens and it is perfect. But look at Tanguy (Kouassi), he managed to play directly with Paris when he was 17. So it’s possible “, Estimated the one who describes himself as a pure center-forward, the position which could be weakened in Paris in the event of the departure of Kylian Mbappé next summer.