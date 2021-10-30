For its reunion in Rome, the G20 will have to convince on the climate

The heads of state and government will leave for the COP26 Glasgow barely completed the G20 meeting on Sunday in Rome, where they will also discuss Covid, economic recovery and taxation.

They must discuss the fight against Covid, global economic recovery, and above all climate: will the G20 leaders of the world’s largest economies, who meet from Saturday, October 30 in Rome, be able to send a positive signal just before COP26?

“On all of our climate goals, we have a long way to go and we must step up the pace”, reiterated Friday the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who continues to sound the alarm on the risk of “Climate catastrophe” and point to it “Special responsibility” G20 countries – this group which includes the United States, the European Union, but also China, Russia and India, represents the largest part of global emissions. “We still have time to get things back on track and this G20 meeting is an opportunity to do that”, insisted Antonio Guterres.

We are not going to stop global warming in Rome or at this COP meeting. “ Boris Johnson

The heads of state and government will indeed leave for Glasgow as soon as the G20 meeting is completed on Sunday in Rome. But their ability to agree this weekend on strong commitments for the climate is not guaranteed. Italian head of government Mario Draghi pleaded in early October for “A commitment from the G20 on the need to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees”, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. “We are not going to stop global warming in Rome or at this COP meeting”, recognized the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on the plane bringing him to the Italian capital. “The most we can hope for is to slow down the increase” temperatures.

In this context, to what extent are the leaders of the world’s major economies ready to commit to abandoning coal? Boris Johnson again said he insisted on “The potential to get out of coal” during a telephone conversation on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping who, like his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, will only participate in the G20 by videoconference. Beijing showed a sign of inflection by promising in September to stop building coal-fired power plants abroad. But China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends heavily on this fossil fuel, which emits a lot of CO2, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis.

Bilateral meetings

The shortages and problems that multiply in the global supply chain, and threaten to derail the pace of economic recovery, were on the menu of discussions in Rome this weekend, which will also address the debt of the poorest countries. or efforts to vaccinate the planet against Covid. But the only certainty of concrete progress for this G20 summit with moderate ambitions concerns taxation. It should indeed ratify at the highest political level the minimum global taxation at 15% on multinationals. The challenge now is to implement this system in each country, which will reduce the possibilities of tax optimization for multinationals and should bring in 150 billion euros in additional revenue. The stated goal is 2023.

Several demonstrations are planned for Saturday in Rome (unions, extreme left, Fridays for Future), with thousands of people expected. More than 5,000 police officers, riflemen and soldiers were mobilized, the Italian capital will be permanently flown over by helicopters and drones, and the district where the summit is held has been “bunkerized”. The leaders will also take advantage of their face-to-face return to a large international meeting for the first time since the start of the pandemic to increase bilateral or small committee meetings. On Saturday, US Presidents Joe Biden and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, want to agree on a resumption of negotiations with Iran. Emmanuel Macron, who has already staged his reconciliation with Joe Biden on Friday after the submarine affair, also planned to meet Boris Johnson on Sunday, against the backdrop of a crisis between their two countries on post-Brexit fishing.