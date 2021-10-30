More

    For the first time, a Guantanamo detainee details his tortures at the hands of the CIA

    Tossed between 2003 and 2006 between several secret sites, Majid Khan described brutal interrogations, plunging his hooded face in baths of ice water, his head held under water until he spoke.

    He spared no detail in front of the military judges. For the first time, an inmate of the Guantanamo military prison detailed the torture he suffered for three years at the hands of the CIA, during his trial before a military court which sentenced him to 26 years in prison, Friday October 29.

    Former al-Qaeda messenger, Pakistani Majid Khan, who emigrated to the United States, recounted being beaten, sexually assaulted and subjected to mock drowning after his capture in Pakistan in 2003. A US Senate investigation into the The intelligence agency’s use of torture after the September 11, 2001 attacks corroborates his testimony.

    In a 39-page letter read to the hearing, Majid Khan recounted being hung up by shackles for days in a row, naked and without food, in windowless cells in secret CIA prisons. Tossed between 2003 and 2006 between several secret sites, he described brutal interrogations, plunged his hooded face in baths of ice water, his head held under water until he spoke.


    His interrogators threatened to attack his family in the United States and rape his sister. Several nights of sleep deprivation left him dazed. “I was raped by CIA medics. While I was tied up, they put tubes and objects in my anus,” the detainee also testified.

    Majid Khan, who had been recruited by members of his family belonging to Al Qaeda during a visit to Pakistan, confessed a few days after his capture. He admitted having taken part in an assassination attempt on the Pakistani president, and having handed over $ 50,000 to members of al-Qaeda in Indonesia. This sum had financed an attack on a hotel.

    The jury sentenced him to 26 years in prison, but given an agreement with the judge when he pleaded guilty, he could be released next year.


