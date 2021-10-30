Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sued For Sexual Assault

The Democrat was indicted in court Thursday for sexual assault of a former employee and will appear for a first hearing on November 17.

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was indicted in court Thursday, Oct. 28, for sexually assaulting a former employee and will appear for a first hearing on Nov. 17, another step in a case that had forced to resign this summer, we learned from a judicial source. “A misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court”, told AFP a spokeswoman for the courts of the State of New York, specifying that it was a sexual matter.

Released by multiple media outlets, the complaint dated Thursday from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office accuses the former governor of“Forced touching” on December 7, 2020, at his official residence in Albany, the state capital. This complaint is worth an indictment and means that the former governor could be tried in criminal proceedings. The Albany court in the evening announced that the former governor was summoned to appear on November 17. Accused for several months by former employees, the 63-year-old governor resigned on August 11, a week after the publication of a damning investigative report listing the cases of eleven women harassed or sexually assaulted.

A dizzying fall for this descendant of Italian immigrants, who ruled the country’s fourth state (about 20 million inhabitants) since 2011 and was aiming for a fourth term in 2022. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when New York was at the American epicenter in the spring of 2020, he had acquired the status of a national star. With his daily press briefings, rational and reassuring, this experienced but reputedly hard and authoritarian politician had changed dimension, embodying the antithesis of Donald Trump, whose announcements on the health crisis were seen as erratic.