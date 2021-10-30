Forza Horizon 5: Map, number of cars, size of the game… We take stock of the exclusive Xbox and PC

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting Forza Horizon 5, you’ve come to the right place! We invite you here to take stock of this future hit awaited by all fans of arcade racing games.

When is Forza Horizon 5 coming out? On which gaming platforms?

It won’t be long before we get our hands on Forza Horizon 5, the most anticipated racing game of this end of the year. Indeed, the title will be available from November 9 on PC, but also on Xbox One and of course Xbox Series X | S. As a reminder, players who pre-order the Ultimate version can access the game from the 5th of the same month.

Where does it take place?

The arcade racing game offers players to travel to Mexico to discover a menu with varied atmospheres. The latter, up to 50% larger than that of the fourth opus, has 11 different zones. The arid canyons, the tropical coasts, the lush jungle, the rocky areas, the sandy desert, the marshes, the fields, the city of Guanajuato or the gigantic volcano are yours.

Many events on the program?

Just like Forza Horizon 4, this fifth opus has a multitude of different activities which are gathered this time in the Forza Adventure mode, the main adventure of this new iteration. In this proposal, your objective is of course to reach the Hall of Fame to become the most popular pilot in Mexico. On the program, therefore, there are road races, on land, cross-country, expeditions, stunt events or even hidden cars to find and restore. In a straight line, to complete this adventure – also playable in co-op – you need between 10 and 20 hours of play. Also note that participants can also participate in online races against other players, including the Forza Arcade which replaces the Forzathon, and freely explore an open world.

How many cars are there at launch?

At launch, pilots will be able to get their hands on approximately 500 cars. Among them are around thirty Porsches, including the 2020 Taycan Turbo S, many Audi, Ferraris and even vehicles straight from the world of the 7th art. Yes, we find the DeLorean DMC-12 from the film saga Back to the Future and the Aston Martin Valhalla from Dying Can Wait, the latest James Bond.

Is the soundtrack known?

Like the GTAs, Forza Horizon 5 offers many radios (6 in total). On these, it is of course possible to hear hits from all over the world, but also Mexican music. We can therefore count on the presence of “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico, “Fiebre” by Sotomayor or even “El Punto Final” by Centavrvs. For more information, we advise you to visit our dedicated news by clicking here.





Does the game harness the power of the Xbox Series X | S?

The game promises to be magnificent and, icing on the cake, intends to fully exploit the power of Microsoft’s latest machines. Whether on Series X and S, there are two display modes. On Series X, the Quality mode allows you to display 4K, have finer visuals, and run the game at 30fps, and even take advantage of ray-tracing in the player’s garage. The Performance mode, meanwhile, is also in 4K and runs at 60fps. Unfortunately, ray-tracing is no longer in the game. On S Series, there are also two display modes. The first, at 1080p, runs at 30fps, but has ray-tracing in the garage, while the second, also at 1080p, does not have ray-tracing, but takes advantage of 60fps.

Comparison table between the different versions (data provided by Microsoft): Platform Max resolution Max framerate HDR Raytracing (in ForzaVista mode) Xbox Series X (Quality Mode) 3840 x 2160 30 Yes Yes Xbox Series X (Performance Mode) 3840 x 2160 60 Yes No Xbox Series S (Quality Mode) 1920 x 1080 30 Yes Yes Xbox Series S (Performance Mode) 1920 x 1080 60 Yes No Xbox one x 3840 x 2160 30 Yes No Xbox one s 1920 x 1080 30 Yes No Xbox one 1920 x 1080 30 No No Pc No limits No limits Yes Yes

What configurations to run it on a PC?

Is he on the Game Pass?

Yes ! Like other Xbox Game Studios games, the title is obviously available Day One on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service available on PC and Xbox machines.

Can we pre-install it?

Yes and fortunately, since the game is over 100 GB! From now on, players who have pre-ordered the title or who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can pre-install it in order to be on time at the starting line.

We are now meeting on November 9 to find out more about this new creation, which promises to be exciting. For more information, we suggest you turn to our preview.

Pre-order Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X | S and One